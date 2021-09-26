10 Popular K-Pop Bands Apart From BTS and Blackpink to Follow

The South Korean entertainment industry, while always popular, has reached new heights in the past couple of years. Be it Parasite’s history-making Best Picture Oscar win, or bands like BTS and Blackpink taking the world by storm, Korean entertainment is at the top of its game. BTS has especially broken several records and release multiple number one songs.

Celebrating the height of K-Pop popularity, we bring to you a list of popular bands apart from BTS and Blackpink that you should absolutely not miss. Take a look below:

BigBang

One of the most influential K-Pop bands of all time, BigBang members are often dubbed as the Kings of K-pop. BigBang was formed by YG Entertainment. They are credited as one of the first bands to have crossed their country’s borders and brought K-Pop into worldwide notice. The group consists of four members including G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P and Daesung. Seungri was also another member of the band before his retirement from entertainment in 2019. Some of it biggest tracks include BANG BANG BANG, Loser, Let’s Not Fall in Love, Fantastic Baby among others.

EXO

EXO is a South Korean-Chinese boy band formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 and debuted in 2012. The group consists of nine members including Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. On the home turf, EXO’s popularity parallels BTS’ and are actually considered rivals by their respective fan-base. Some of the most hit tracks of EXO include Tempo, Love Shots, Power, Ko Ko Bop, Power among others.

Girls’ Generation

Girls’ Generation or SNSD, is a girl-band by SM Entertainment. The group consists of eight members, namely, Yoona, Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, and Seohyun. Former member Jessica departed from the group in 2014. One of the OG girl-bands, many members have even established themselves as successful actresses in films and K-Dramas. Fondly called The Nation’s Girl Group in South Korea, some of their biggest hits include Gee, Genie, Oh!, I Got a Boy, Mr Taxi and Run Devil Run. They are also the first Asian girl group to

GOT7

GOT7 is a K-Pop boy band formed by JYP Entertainment that debuted in 2014. The group consists of 7 members - Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. The band has also conquered the Japanese market with albums released in the language. It’s most commercially successful track is Just Right, along with other famous songs including Not By the Moon, You Are, Girls Girls Girls, If You Do among others.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet is a five-part girl-band formed by SM Entertainment. The band consists of members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Yeri and Joy. Last year, they were named as the fifth highest streamed Korean artists by Spotify. Their hit tracks include Red Flavor, Power Up, Ice Cream Cake, Happiness, Psycho, Bad Boy among others.

Mamamoo

Mamamoo is another very popular K-pop girl band consisting of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. They were formed in 2014 by RBW. They are one of the critically acclaimed pop-bands that also dabbles in other genres like RnB and jazz. Some of their most famous tracks are HIT, Egoistic, AYA, Dingga, Where Are We Now among others.

TXT

TOMORROW X TOGETHER or TXT is a five-part boyband formed by Big Hit Music. The group consists of five members - Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. This group is a fairly new band, having debuted in 2019. Their popular discography consists of Angel or Devil, Nap of a Star, Can’t You See Me, Crown, Anti-Romantic, among others.

NCT

NCT, formed by SM Entertainment, that consists of 23 members who are divided into four sub-groups, namely NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV. Another group, called NCT-Hollywood will debut in the US on a later date. The entire group has united to record two albums, Empathy and Resonance. Some of their popular songs include The 7th Sense, Without You, Baby Don’t Stop among others.

Seventeen

Seventeen is a boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment in 2015. It consists of 13 members, namely, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. While Seventeen often performs as one group, they are divided into three sub-units, each with a different area of specialization. These are Hip-Hop Unit, Vocal Unit, and Performance Unit. Their popular songs include, pretty U, Ready to Love, Very Nice, Left and Right among others.

TWICE

Twice is a K-pop girl band formed by JYP Entertainment. The group has nine members including Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. They were formed under the reality show Sixteen, which pitted sixteen singers to scout the members of TWICE. Their popular tracks include Cheer Up, Alcohol-Free, What is Love?, Fancy, Cry For Me among others.

