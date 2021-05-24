10 Shows Starring Top Hollywood Actresses to Enjoy

From Kate Winslet, who wowed us in the classic Titanic, to the timeless beauty Nicole Kidman, international actresses who have impressed with their performances over the years, are now a part of many gripping series available on OTT.

Whether it’s Reese Witherspoon in the multi-award winning drama Big Little Lies, or Emilia Clarke in the global superhit Game of Thrones, the titles ranging across genres including drama, action, thriller and more feature superstars in interesting new roles and avatars.

In Mare of Easttown, Winslet the role of a detective solving a murder in a small-town Pennsylvania even as her own life crumbles around her. The series explores the dark side of a close community and provides an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present. As new episodes of Mare of Easttown release every Monday, here’s a list of 10 titles featuring top international actresses you can catch only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Mare of Easttown

As her life crumbles around her, a small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan investigates a local murder.

The Mighty Ducks: The Game Changers

A new group of misfits rediscovers the joys of playing hockey for the love of the game!

WandaVision

Wanda Maximoff and Vision–two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives–begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

The Undoing

Life for a successful therapist in New York begins to unravel on the eve of publishing her first book.

Sharp Objects

Reporter Camille Preaker, returns to her hometown to cover the murder of two preteen girls, following a stay in a psychiatric hospital.

Big Little Lies

Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode, and promises hang in the balance as the Monterey Five struggle to keep the biggest secret of all.

Little Fires Everywhere

Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

This Is Us

Three siblings go through unique personal struggles at different intervals of life as they try to find happiness and get over a tragedy in their past.

Mildred Pierce

An epic story of a proud single mother, struggling to earn her daughter’s love during the Great Depression in middle-class Los Angeles.

Game of Thrones

Summers span decades. Winter can last a lifetime. Whilst kingdoms fight each other for the control of Westeros, a sinister force lurks behind the Wall.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here