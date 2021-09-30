10 South Celebrities Who Rejected Big Brand Endorsements Worth Crores

Brand endorsements and advertisements are a huge source of income for film celebrities. Whether it is Bollywood or Tollywood, many have endorsed — from clothing brands to fairness creams.

As part of their marketing strategies, several big luxury brands choose paid celebrity endorsements to attract customers. In fact, some Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aryan, Sonam Kapoor have made millions for a single social media post featuring a brand name.

But, in the age where the advertisement industry pays more to a film star than a filmmaker does, there are still many southern superstars who refused to endorse brands. Let’s take a look:

Nandamuri Balakrishna, the popular Veteran Telugu actor, is one among the few Telugu actors to have never appeared in any TV or print commercial. Nandamuri has never endorsed any brand on social media either.

In an interview, citing his father Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao as the reason for not endorsing a brand, the Natasimham of the Tollywood industry said that his father never appeared in any commercial or endorsed any brand in his entire journey in the film industry as an actor. Balakrishna further said that his fans, family, and friends have always shown love and admiration towards him. And he is not of them to use his fans and Telugu people for commercial purposes and make money out of it.

He said, “As an actor, my duty is to entertain people through my films and I shall do that for the rest of my life.”

Sai Pallavi

A while ago, Sai Pallavi rejected a Rs 2 crore advertisement deal with fairness cream brand Fair and Lovely. In one of her interviews in 2019, the actor explained her decision to reject the proposal, saying, “This is an Indian colour. African people have their colour too and they are beautiful."

Few other names in the Telugu and Tamil film industry are Veteran actor Mohan Babu, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Anushka Shetty, Gautami, Snow Vishnu, Manchu Manoj Kumar, Allari Naresh, Sai Dharam Tej among others.

