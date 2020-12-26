10 Stunning Photos and Videos from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Wedding Reception

Newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Friday evening, shortly after their nikaah. The post-wedding bash was attended by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, designer Manish Malhotra, actors Hussain Kuwajerwala and Gautam Rode among many others. Gauahar Khan stunned in a gold and red heavily embroidered lehenga. While Zaid looked handsome in a black sherwani.

Gauahar Khan on Friday tied the knot with choreographer Zaid Darbar, son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared photographs from their wedding ceremony. "QUBOOL HAI," wrote Khan in the caption, along with a heart emoji.

The 37-year-old actor wore a heavily embellished sharara suit for the nikaah ceremony, while Darbar opted for a sherwani. The couple hosted their chiksa and mehendi ceremonies earlier this week.

Gauahar, who has acted in films such as "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year", "Ishaqzaade" and "Begum Jaan", had announced her wedding to Darbar on December 1.

"It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony.

"We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat," the couple had said in a note.

On the work front, Gauahar will be seen in Saif Ali Khan-starrer political drama series "Tandav". Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the series will release on January 15, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.