English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
10 Things Akshay Kumar Revealed About Himself During his Gold Twitter Chat
Here's a list of 10 things you should know about Akshay Kumar, as revealed by the Gold actor during a Twitter interaction with his fans.
Akshay Kumar in a still from the Bollywood film Gold. (Image: Youtube Screengrab/Excel Entertainment)
Loading...
To promote his upcoming film Gold, Akshay Kumar requested his Twitter followers on Friday morning to ask him questions using #AskAkshay and his fans were more than eager to know more about their favourite superstar.
They asked him all sorts of questions including what he loves to cook the most, how he spends time with his family, his favourite thing about Mumbai and whether he eats street food.
One user asked him who among the younger actors he thinks can match up to him. Akshay replied, “It's gotta be Ravnveer Singh’s unmatched energy.”
When asked what he loves the most about Bengali people, he complemented his co-star Mouni Roy, saying she showed him “how Bengalis love to feed people all the time.”
Based on the questions asked, compiled below are a few interesting little-known facts about Akshay Kumar:
- Best friend: His son Aarav
- Of all his characters, his favourite: Rowdy Rathore
- Had he not been an actor, he’d be: In the Army or a martial arts coach
- Best thing about Mumbai: Its beaches
- Best thing about acting: The jobs that it creates for people
- He loves to cook: Thai green chicken curry
- Most memorable moment as an actor: When he brought his parents to a movie set for the first time
- Favourite sport: An early morning game of beach volleyball
- Favourite food: Sushi
Gold is about a hockey player who wants to win a medal for India in hockey in the pre-independence period. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, it has been written and directed by Reema Kagti. It will release on August 15.
Also Watch
They asked him all sorts of questions including what he loves to cook the most, how he spends time with his family, his favourite thing about Mumbai and whether he eats street food.
One user asked him who among the younger actors he thinks can match up to him. Akshay replied, “It's gotta be Ravnveer Singh’s unmatched energy.”
When asked what he loves the most about Bengali people, he complemented his co-star Mouni Roy, saying she showed him “how Bengalis love to feed people all the time.”
Based on the questions asked, compiled below are a few interesting little-known facts about Akshay Kumar:
- Best friend: His son Aarav
- Of all his characters, his favourite: Rowdy Rathore
- Had he not been an actor, he’d be: In the Army or a martial arts coach
- Best thing about Mumbai: Its beaches
- Best thing about acting: The jobs that it creates for people
- He loves to cook: Thai green chicken curry
- Most memorable moment as an actor: When he brought his parents to a movie set for the first time
- Favourite sport: An early morning game of beach volleyball
- Favourite food: Sushi
Gold is about a hockey player who wants to win a medal for India in hockey in the pre-independence period. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, it has been written and directed by Reema Kagti. It will release on August 15.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Trailer: Watch Shahid Kapoor Take on Corrupt Electricity Board
- 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala Looking to Keep India's Flag Flying High at Asian Games
- From Cleaning Houses to Performing at Comedy Clubs: How a Mumbai Bai Became a Star Comedian
- Amazon Freedom Sale: Top 5 Smartphones Deals
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer Has the Deols Looking for Liquor in a Dry State
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...