10 Things Akshay Kumar Revealed About Himself During his Gold Twitter Chat

To promote his upcoming film Gold, Akshay Kumar requested his Twitter followers on Friday morning to ask him questions using #AskAkshay and his fans were more than eager to know more about their favourite superstar.They asked him all sorts of questions including what he loves to cook the most, how he spends time with his family, his favourite thing about Mumbai and whether he eats street food.One user asked him who among the younger actors he thinks can match up to him. Akshay replied, “It's gotta be Ravnveer Singh’s unmatched energy.”When asked what he loves the most about Bengali people, he complemented his co-star Mouni Roy, saying she showed him “how Bengalis love to feed people all the time.”Based on the questions asked, compiled below are a few interesting little-known facts about Akshay Kumar:- Best friend: His son Aarav- Of all his characters, his favourite: Rowdy Rathore- Had he not been an actor, he’d be: In the Army or a martial arts coach- Best thing about Mumbai: Its beaches- Best thing about acting: The jobs that it creates for people- He loves to cook: Thai green chicken curry- Most memorable moment as an actor: When he brought his parents to a movie set for the first time- Favourite sport: An early morning game of beach volleyball- Favourite food: SushiGold is about a hockey player who wants to win a medal for India in hockey in the pre-independence period. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, it has been written and directed by Reema Kagti. It will release on August 15.