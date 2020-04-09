10 Things Ananya Panday Revealed in Her Candid Live Interaction with Fans

Even though she is only two films old, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been winning over the hearts of audiences with her bubbly charm and happy-go-lucky persona.

Ananya, who has been self-isolating with her parents and sister Rysa in Mumbai during the lockdown period, looks forward to her upcoming films with actors Vijay Deverakonda, tentatively titled Fighter and Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.

Ananya recently interacted live with her fans on social media and here are some interesting takeaways from the candid session.

Favourite City

Ananya's favourite city is Mumbai. However, she is not very fluent in speaking Marathi.

Favourite Person

Ananya says that her mother Bhavana Panday is her inspiration and not her actor father Chunky Panday.

Favourite Thing to Shop For

Food. Ananya says that she loves grocery shopping and going out to pick up all her favourite kinds of food.

Ananya's Hollywood Crushes

They are Justin Bieber, Ryan Gosling and Zac Efron.

Favourite Hollywood Movies

Shutter Island, Kill Bill and Fightclub.

Favourite Bollywood Films

Ananya likes David Dhawan's Aankhen and Yash Chopra's Silsila. Ananya also says that she really likes comedy flick Andaaz Apna Apna.

Favourite Bollywood Actors

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Favourite Online Game

Currently, Ananya's hooked onto QuizUp and says she is learning a lot of general knowledge on the app.

Ananya's Special Talent

Ananya jokes the only special talent she has is that she can touch her nose with her tongue.

Is Ananya Really Dating Ishaan Khatter?

Unconfirmed media reports claimed that Ishaan is currently in a relationship with Ananya. Both are working on Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli. About Ishaan, Ananya says, "We are similar people and bond over a lot of common things. Our film is very special to both of us." Ananya adds that Ishaan is chilled out and very talented.

Follow @News18Movies for more