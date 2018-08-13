GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
10 Things You Should Know About Sridevi on Her 55th Birth Anniversary

On her 55th birth anniversary, check out these 10 interesting and lesser-known facts about Sridevi.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2018, 7:27 AM IST
(Network18 Creatives)
[caption id="attachment_1672555" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood's first female superstar, Sridevi, was offered a role in Hollywood film 'Jurassic Park' by Steven Spielberg, which she refused owing to her reluctance to take a hiatus from Bollywood.(Image: Network18 Creatives) Bollywood's first female superstar, Sridevi, was offered a role in Hollywood film 'Jurassic Park' by Steven Spielberg, which she refused owing to her reluctance to take a hiatus from Bollywood.(Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672571" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Creatives) Sridevi was down with high fever while shooting for the song 'Na Jaane Kaha Se Aayi Hai'.(Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672567" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Creatives) When she stepped into the Hindi film industry, she could not speak in Hindi. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672559" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Creatives) Sridevi received several marriage proposals from wealthy American and British-born Indians at the peak of her career. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672573" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Creatives) Sridevi was fluent in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, English and Hindi. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672565" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Creatives) Sridevi was the sole earner in the family, she financially supported her mother, stepfather, sister and stepbrother. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672563" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Creatives) Sridevi named her daughters Janhvi and Khusi after the heroines in Boney Kapoor's produced films - 'Judaai' (1997) and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' (2000), respectively. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672561" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Creatives) Sridevi was the highest-paid Hindi actress from 1985 to 1992. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672557" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Creatives) Sridevi was given a dual role in 'Baazigar'. Later, the director decided against casting her because it would have overwhelmed the audience watching Shah Rukh Khan's character 'kill' her on screen. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1672569" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Network18 Creatives) Sridevi first dubbed her dialogues in 1989, for the film 'Chandni'. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]

