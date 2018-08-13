English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
10 Things You Should Know About Sridevi on Her 55th Birth Anniversary
On her 55th birth anniversary, check out these 10 interesting and lesser-known facts about Sridevi.
[caption id="attachment_1672555" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood's first female superstar, Sridevi, was offered a role in Hollywood film 'Jurassic Park' by Steven Spielberg, which she refused owing to her reluctance to take a hiatus from Bollywood.(Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672571" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi was down with high fever while shooting for the song 'Na Jaane Kaha Se Aayi Hai'.(Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672567" align="alignnone" width="875"] When she stepped into the Hindi film industry, she could not speak in Hindi. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672559" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi received several marriage proposals from wealthy American and British-born Indians at the peak of her career. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672573" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi was fluent in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, English and Hindi. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672565" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi was the sole earner in the family, she financially supported her mother, stepfather, sister and stepbrother. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672563" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi named her daughters Janhvi and Khusi after the heroines in Boney Kapoor's produced films - 'Judaai' (1997) and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' (2000), respectively. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672561" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi was the highest-paid Hindi actress from 1985 to 1992. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672557" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi was given a dual role in 'Baazigar'. Later, the director decided against casting her because it would have overwhelmed the audience watching Shah Rukh Khan's character 'kill' her on screen. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1672569" align="alignnone" width="875"] Sridevi first dubbed her dialogues in 1989, for the film 'Chandni'. (Image: Network18 Creatives)[/caption]
Photogallery
