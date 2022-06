10 Trains Connecting Delhi, Andhra, Jammu Diverted Until July 20; Check List

Several pairs of trains connecting New Delhi, the national capital of India, to other states will be diverted until July 20, the authorities have said. The trains include the Renigunta-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Chennai Express and New Delhi-Hyderabad Express among several others.

Here’s a complete list of trains diverted until July 20, at least,

Train No- 00761 travelling to Renigunta – Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express will temporarily run via Kacheguda, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Pimpalkhuti, and Mazari from 27 June 2022 to 20 July 2022.

Train No- 00762 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Renigunta will temporarily run via Pimpalkhuti, Mudkhed, Nizamabad Kacheguda until 19 July 2022.

Train No- 12649 Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express will temporarily run via Kacheguda, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, and Pimpalkhuti until 19 July 2022.

Train No- 12650 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur Express will run via Kacheguda, Pimpalkhuti Nagpur until 19 July 2022.

Train No- 22705 Tirupati-Jammu Tawi Express will run via Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Pimpalkhuti, and Majri for 3 trips on 5 July, 12 July, and 19 July 2022.

Train N0- 12213 Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express will run via Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Akola, Khandwa, and Itarsi on 2 July 2022 and 9 July 2022.

Train No- 12270 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Chennai Express will run via Bhopal, Nagpur, Ballarshah, and Vijayawada on 9 July, 12 July, and 19 July 2022.

Train N0- 12591 Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express, will run via Itarsi, Khandwa, Akola, and Purna Secunderabad on 9 July 2022.

Train No- 05303 Gorakhpur-Ernakulam Express will run via Itarsi, Khandwa, Akola, Poorna, Secunderabad, and Warangal on 9 July 2022.

Train No- 2724 New Delhi-Hyderabad Express will start its journey at 07.30 PM on 9 July, 12 July, and 19 July 2022.

