10 Upcoming Bollywood Remakes of Popular South Films That You Should Know About

The first half of 2021 has witnessed the announcement of numerous South film remakes in Bollywood. From Vikram Vedha to Soorari Pottru, existing South movies are being repackaged and remade by Bollywood filmmakers to capitalise on the immense popularity of the originals. So let’s look at all the Hindi remakes of South films that will, hopefully, be heading to theatres in the near future.

Vikram Vedha

The Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Vikram Vedha’ will see Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan as the protagonists. The makers are aiming for a September 2022 release. The lead roles were portrayed by R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the original 2017 neo-noir crime thriller. The movie was produced by Sashikanth of YNot Studios. The film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios. The Tamil movie, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, had Madhavan playing the role of a hard-nosed cop Vikram and Sethupathi as gangster Vedha.

Soorari Pottru

Suriya-starrer ‘Soorarai Pottru’ is getting a Hindi remake, which will be directed by Sudha Kongara who helmed the original film in Tamil. Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian will be partnering on the Hindi film, the makers announced on July 12. ‘Soorarai Pottru (Praise the brave)’ is the story of Nedumaaran Rajangam or “Maara", played by Suriya, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world’s most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power.

HIT

Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao are all set to star in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster ‘Hit’. The 2020 cop thriller, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, is the story of a policeman who is on the trail of a missing woman. The original film, starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead, was directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who will also helm the Hindi version.

U-Turn

Ekta Kapoor will be producing the Hindi remake of Kannada thriller ‘U-Turn,’ featuring ‘Jawaani Jaanemaan’ actor Alaya F in the lead role. The film will be directed by debutante Arif Khan. The original 2016 movie, starring Shraddha Srinath, has been previously remade in Malayalam in 2017 and later adapted into a Telugu-Tamil bilingual in 2018 with actor Samantha Akkineni headlining the project. It was directed by Pawan Kumar, who also helmed the original.

Naandhi

Ajay Devgn and producer Dil Raju are collaborating for the Hindi remake of the Telugu film ‘Naandhi’. Devgn and Raju have acquired the rights to the 2021 crime courtroom drama, which was directed by debutant Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Satish Vegesna. The Telugu film, starring Allari Naresh in the lead, chronicled the story of Surya Prakash, an undertrial prisoner, who is falsely accused of murder, awaiting judgement. Released in February this year, ‘Naandhi’ received critical acclaim and was a commercial success

Helen

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to play the lead in the Hindi remake of the 2019 survival story Helen about a bright endearing young girl who gets accidentally locked in the freezer of a mall. The original film in Malayalam directed by Mathukutty Xavier was a big hit. It is now being remade into Hindi with Janhvi Kapoor playing Helen. Anna Ben who played the lead in the original Malayalam film garnered positive reviews for her impressive performance.

Anniyan

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to headline the Hindi adaptation of Tamil blockbuster ‘Anniyan,’ to be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shankar who also helmed the original. The 2005 psychological action thriller featured South star Vikram in the lead and chronicled the story of a man who suffers from multiple personality disorder- working as a lawyer by day and a vigilante at night. The movie, co-produced by God Bless Entertainment, is slated to go on the floors in mid-2022.

Comali

Arjun Kapoor will star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ‘Comali’. Producer Boney Kapoor, who made a foray into the Tamil film industry with the remake of ‘Pink,’ superstar Ajith-starrer ‘Nerkonda Paarvaai,’ has acquired the remake rights to the Tamil hit. ‘Comali’ is about a man who faces difficulties in adjusting to the current era after waking up from a coma. The original film, written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, starred Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead roles.

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan is reportedly set to star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, will be directed by Rohit Dhawan. Rohit last directed Dishoom starring his brother Varun Dhawan. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Navdeep, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan. The story of the film revolves around a boy who grows up being constantly subjected to his father’s scorn. However, when he learns of his real value, he decides to carve a place for himself within the family he truly belongs to.

Mumbaikar

‘Mumbaikar’ is the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film, Maanagaram. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, among others. The film marks Vijay Sethupathi’s debut in the Hindi language. Maanagaram, which released in 2017, was an edge-of-the-seat thriller. It was directed by young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

