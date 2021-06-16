10 Web Series Characters Who are Internet Sensation

The web series format has picked up pace in India and has been giving us some memorable characters whose status is somewhat immortalised through the meme and internet culture. As actor Uday Mahesh aka Chellam Sir from The Family Man 2 goes viral on social media for ‘knowing it all’, we take a look at other web series characters who became really popular and remain in our hearts.

SK (Aspirants)

Abhilash Thapliyal has become memorable as SK after featuring in TVF Aspirants. People have fond memories of him as a true friend.

Sandeep Bhaiya (Aspirants)

Another Aspirants character who became an internet sensation recently is Sandeep Bhaiya (Sunny Hinduja). Sandeep Bhaiya is being memed for being that one person who always gives the right advice.

Katekar (Sacred Games)

On arrival, Katekar in Sacred Games became a huge hit. His death in season one was opposed by the fans of the series.

Arnub (Barely Speaking with Arnub)

Biswapati Sarkar imitates a news anchor in TVF sketches Barely Speaking with Arnub. The character has stuck with him and is hugely popular.

Raja Rabish Kumar (Rabish Ki Report)

Shivankit Parihar imitates a prime time journalist in humourous sketch series Rabish Ki Report. His mannerisms are true to the mark and makes him stand out.

Susu (ImMATURE)

MX Player web series ImMATURE presented us with Visshesh Tiwari as Master Susu. He managed to master the art of quaint rebuttal to generate rib-tickling humour,

Jeetu Bhaiya

TVF old-timer Jitendra Kumar is known as Jeetu Bhaiya for playing the character in Kota Factory. He is a mentor, an honest friend and most importantly, a highly relatable guy.

Kaleen Bhaiya (Mirzapur)

Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya from Mirzapur is one of the most loved characters and a major reason for the success of the web series in the Hindi heartland.

Cuckoo (Sacred Games)

‘Cuckoo ka Jaddoo’ became hugely popular catchphrase after the first season of Sacred Games. Ganesh Gaitonde’s transgender lover has shaken up the audiences with her powerful portrayal of a trans woman.

