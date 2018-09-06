GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

10 Years of A Wednesday: A Great Role and an Amazing Film, Recalls Anupam Kher

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, "A Wednesday!" revolves around Prakash Rathod, a retired police commissioner recounts the most memorable case of his career wherein he was informed about a bomb scare in Mumbai by an ordinary commoner.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2018, 11:15 AM IST
Photo : Facebook/ Anupam Kher
Veteran actor Anupam Kher says "A Wednesday!", which has clocked 10 years of its release in the Hindi film industry, offered him a great role and an amazing film.

"'A Wednesday!' offered me a great role and an amazing film. It also gave me a lifelong friendship of Neeraj Pandey. Can't believe it has already been ten years of 'A Wednesday' today on a Wednesday. Thank you Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia for your visit to my office 13 years back," Anupam tweeted on Wednesday.

Anupam will soon be seen in "The Accidental Prime Minister".

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.

The film is slated to release on December 21.
