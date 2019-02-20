10 Years of Delhi-6: It Was a Film With Heart and Soul of Gold, Says Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to celebrate Delhi-6 completing 10 years with a long post thanking the film's director, cast and crew.
Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to celebrate Delhi-6 completing 10 years with a long post thanking the film's director, cast and crew.
On Instagram, he shared a motion poster from the film, which revolves around an NRI who returns with his ailing grandmother to his homeland and gets caught in a bizarre temple-mosque dispute in the heart of Delhi.
"Hard to believe. What a wonderful time I had shooting this film. Such a powerful and fun cast and crew. One of my favourite soundtracks, that I still listen to regularly. A film with a heart and soul of gold and also a very poignant message. Thank you Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for allowing me to be a part of this gem," he posted.
The actor thanked the film's cast, which included actors Sonam Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Waheeda Rahman, Divya Dutta and Aditi Rao Hydari and his father Amitabh Bachchan, who had played Abhishek's grandfather in the film.
View this post on Instagram
10 years! Hard to believe. What a wonderful time I had shooting this film. Such a powerful and fun cast and crew. One of my favourite soundtracks, that I still listen to regularly. A film with a heart and soul of gold and also a very poignant message. Thank you @rakeyshommehra for allowing me to be a part of this gem. To the entire cast- @sonamkapoor, Chintu uncle, Waheeda aunty, Om Ji, Divya, Atul, Aditi, Vijay, Prem uncle, Supriya Ji, Pawan Ji, Deepak, Tanvi, K K Raina Ji, Sheeba, Akhilendra, Geeta Bisht, Daya, Raghuvir Ji, Cyrus, Vinayak, Hussan and @amitabhbachchan. Binod Pradhan Ji, Nakul Kamte, Prasoon Joshi, @arrahman, Bharthi, Kamlesh Panday Ji, Arjun Bhasin, Samir da. Thank you! Time for a reunion. #10yrsOfDelhi6 Oops... I forgot to thank - #Masakali
"Oops... I forgot to thank - 'Masakali'," he added, referring to the pigeon named Masakali which was the subject of the most popular song in the movie. The movie wasn't a box office success, but it's music, composed by AR Rahman, struck a chord and is still remembered for capturing the vibe of Delhi perfectly.
Delhi-6 won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at 57th National Film Awards.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Milan Talkies Trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia Returns to Hinterland, Takes Ali Fazal Along
- Is the Indian Government Set to Regulate Artificial Intelligence And Its Ethics?
- Tom Holland Confirms Avengers Endgame Theory, Luka Chuppi Not To Release in Pakistan
- Ford Endeavour Available With Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh, 2019 Facelift Model Launch Soon
- Shanaya Kapoor to Make Bollywood Debut With Cousin Janhvi Kapoor's Film, Deets Inside
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s