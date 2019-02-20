10 Years of Delhi-6: It Was a Film With Heart and Soul of Gold, Says Abhishek Bachchan

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi-6 completed 10 years of its release on Wednesday. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who played the lead in the film, took to Instagram to throwback to the film.On Instagram, he shared a motion poster from the film, which revolves around an NRI who returns with his ailing grandmother to his homeland and gets caught in a bizarre temple-mosque dispute in the heart of Delhi."Hard to believe. What a wonderful time I had shooting this film. Such a powerful and fun cast and crew. One of my favourite soundtracks, that I still listen to regularly. A film with a heart and soul of gold and also a very poignant message. Thank you Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for allowing me to be a part of this gem," he posted.The actor thanked the film's cast, which included actors Sonam Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Waheeda Rahman, Divya Dutta and Aditi Rao Hydari and his father Amitabh Bachchan, who had played Abhishek's grandfather in the film."Oops... I forgot to thank - 'Masakali'," he added, referring to the pigeon named Masakali which was the subject of the most popular song in the movie. The movie wasn't a box office success, but it's music, composed by AR Rahman, struck a chord and is still remembered for capturing the vibe of Delhi perfectly.Delhi-6 won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at 57th National Film Awards.