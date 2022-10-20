10 Years of Student Of The Year: Sidharth Malhotra Recalls Fond Memories of Rishi Kapoor

Student Of The Year starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra turned 10 on Wednesday. On this special occasion, Sidharth recalled his fond memories from the film with the late actor Rishi Kapoor and shared that if the veteran actor were alive, he would indeed be celebrating the moment with them. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth was shown a picture with the late actor Rishi Kapoor from the sets of their film Kapoor And Sons.

Smiling, looking at the photograph, the Shershaah actor replied, “Lovely. This is our late Mr Rishi Kapoor. And in Kapoor And Sons and this is Coonoor that we shot Kapoor And Sons. And this is Rishi’s sir after hours of makeup.”

Recalling fond memories about the late actor, Sidharth shared that he was in his first film as well. “He was part of the Student Of The Year. If he were here, we would all be celebrating 10 years,” he added.

