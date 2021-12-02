10 Years of The Dirty Picture: Why Vidya Balan Was Scared and How She Signed The Film

The Dirty Picture, starring Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi, premiered ten years ago, on this day. Inspired by the life of famous actor Silk Smitha, the film broke several records at the box office and established Vidya as one of the top female leads in the country. The film featured Vidya in one of her boldest avatars, the reason it was banned in Kuwait.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Tushar Kapoor and Anju Mahendru also played important roles alongside other stars.

It wasn’t an easy film for Vidya since the makers of The Dirty Picture wanted to show the behind-the-scenes of the South industry. Vidya played the role of Silk Smitha and her strong portrayal received a lot of appreciation. And while Vidya had done a lot of experiments in her film career, this was much different.

In one of her interviews, Vidya had said that The Dirty Picture was the most difficult role because as an actor, there was a lot of difference between Smitha and her. She was scared. She told herself that if she cannot do this role in a carefree manner, then it’s better not to do it.

Vidya added that Silk was a very carefree and bold actor and therefore it was important for that to come to screen. However, Vidya thanked god that she received a lot of love for this role.

Vidya had also shared an incident related to the film in The Anupam Kher Show. She said that Milan Luthria wanted to work with her. He came to her and said that the film’s name will be The Dirty Picture. Vidya was shocked and asked him if he really wanted to do this film with her. He said that he was sure that he wanted to do this film with Vidya. When Vidya asked why he wanted to cast her, Milan said that he would tell her only after the film’s completion.

The actor, then, took around a month to say yes to the film. She also consulted her parents. After getting their approval, she decided to go ahead. Vidya’s work was so amazing in the film that the audience remembers it even after 10 years. Vidya has also shared a video on her Instagram on 10 years of this film.

