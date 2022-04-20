10 Years of Vicky Donor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam Share Fond Memories from Their Debut Film

Yami Gautam has acted in several box office hits like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kaabil and Dasvi alongside several prominent actors. Her debut movie, Vicky Donor released ten years ago today and launched the actor’s film career, earning her awards for Best Female Debut. The actor took to Instagram as she reminisced about her first movie and her decade long journey in Bollywood.

Yami Gautam took to Instagram today and in a bout of nostalgia posted a photo of her sitting on the arm of a black sofa above which a film poster of Vicky Donor was hung. The actor penned her post saying, “The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here ! यह सोफ़ा भी यहीं था ! A recent visit to this studio took me down the memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da & our entire team.” The song ‘Pani Da Rang’ played in the background.

Yami donned a denim jacket and off white trousers as she smiled brightly for the camera. Fans took to the comments section and expressed their happiness and joy towards Yami while others congratulated her for the ten years of films she released, many even reminisced emotionally about the first time they saw her on screen.

The film’s male lead Ayushmann Khurrana made his mark on Bollywood through Vicky Donor. Today marks ten years since the actors’ debut in Hindi cinema. Ayushmann commemorated this day by taking to Instagram to post a shot of their first day while shooting. He wrote, “Day 1. First Scene. Rehearsal shot. It’s been 10 years already? Deluge of fond memories gushing towards me, reminding me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes.”

He additionally thanked the producers and director as well, “Thank you, my guru, Shoojit Sircar da, Ronnie Lahiri and John Abraham for trusting a rookie like me and making me believe that I can be a Hindi film hero.” He has also added the hashtag, “10 years of Vicky Donor”. Several fans and the actor’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, commented with their appreciation and support towards the actor.

