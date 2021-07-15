10 Years Of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Hrithik Roshan was Advised Against Signing Film

The film that gave many of us travel goals and taught us to live life freely, without worries of tomorrow bothering you Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara recently completed 10 years and fans are raving about it. the film revolves around the life of three friends — Arjun, Kabir and Imran — played by Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar. How the trio embark on a three-week bachelor-party road trip to Spain and face their fears forms the crux of the story. Apart from the three actors, the movie

Hrithik Roshan, who played the role of an investment banker Arjun Saluja in the film, recently felt nostalgic about his role. In an interview with Times of India, he admitted that he accepted the role with the realisation that he needs to get out of his comfort zone and explore uncharted terrain.

In the interview, the actor also shared how his father Rakesh Roshan’s friends advised him against giving his nod for the project. “I would love to do another film like this where it’s with friends and it’s an ensemble. I remember when I signed this film on, a lot of my father’s friends were very concerned about me, out of sheer love for me. They thought I was making a big mistake, because I was playing one of the parts among three characters and it was certainly not the central character. It wasn’t like I was the hero of the film and Farhan and Abhay were small parts of the film."

But Hrithik believed in the story and, thankfully, said a yes to the project. He also shared that he was offered Abhay’s role, but director Zoya left it on him to choose whichever character he wanted to take. It was while he came across the scuba diving scenethat he decided to play Arjun’s character.

On the tenth anniversary, the team including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani attended a table read, hosted by Vir Das and revisited some of the most iconic scenes from the script of this memorable film.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also starred Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Naseerudin Shah. Excel Entertainment has films like Toofaan, K.G.F Chapter 2, Phone Bhoot and Yudhra on it’s slate next.

