100%: Shehnaaz Gill to Work in Sajid Khan Film Alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi

Shehnaaz Gill has taken to her social media today to announce her first Hindi film. Called 100 Percent, the actress will be sharing the screen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi in the film that is slated to release on Diwali 2023. What’s more- the film will mark the comeback of director Sajid Khan of Humshakals and Himmatwala fame.

Shehnaaz shared a small video announcement of the film. Captioning it, she wrote, “A roller coaster comedy packed with action, music and spies ! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer!! 💥 Diwali 2023 just got bigger !! Are you ready??🎬” The video reads, “20% Comedy, 20% Romance, 20% Confusion, 20% Music, 20% Action, together we’re 100% A film about love, a film about marriage, a film about family, and spies.” Check out the video here:

Fans erupted in joy with the announcement. Raghav Juyal commented, “Many more to come.” One fan wrote, “We were waiting for bhaijaan and one more movie with Rhea Kapoor but this…. Omg! This is huge😘😘😘” Another wrote, “3rd movie in a row😍😍😍😍 that’s what achievement looks like” Another commented, “Congratulations and all the best #ShehnaazGill girl work hard achieve harder ❣️

It is being said that the family entertainer is set against the backdrop of a big Indian wedding and a crazy world of spies The film will be produced by T-Series in association with Guilt By Association.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh, and also starring Sonam Bajwa. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be directed by Farhad Samji and will also star Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam. It has also been reported that Shehnaaz will feature in Rhea Kapoor’s upcoming film.

The film will also mark Sajid Khan’s comeback as a director after he was accused of Me Too by several actors.

