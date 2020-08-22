MOVIES

1-MIN READ

100 South Film Personalities Share Common Display Picture to Celebrate Chiranjeevi's 65th Birthday

Chiranjeevi birthday DP

Chiranjeevi birthday DP

Son Ram Charan unveiled the common DP (Display Picture) of his father Chiranjeevi's birthday on Twitter, which was shared by 100 celebs from south cinema.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 10:34 AM IST
Ahead of Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi's 65th birthday on August 22, son Ram Charan unveiled the common DP (Display Picture) of his father's birthday on Twitter. The poster was also shared by 100 celebrities which include superstars, actors, actresses and directors from all four languages of south cinema.

With that, the stage was set of massive celebrations of Chiranjeevi's birthday. The hashtag #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi started trending on social media as fans went gaga over the heroic introduction of the veteran actor in the motion poster.

During the pandemic the megastar has been quarantining with family members and supervising the formalities of Corona Crisis Charity, a special committee formed to offer financial assistance to daily wage workers and other lower-income groups in the Telugu film industry, reported TOI.

Chiranjeevi is likely to resume the shooting of his upcoming film Acharya towards the end of September. The motion poster of the film is also expected today. A few days back, Ram Charan tweeted, "We are ready with the first look and motion poster of #Chiru152. Meet you on August 22nd at 4PM !!"

Starring Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, the socio-political entertainer directed by Koratala Siva will showcase the veteran as a Naxalite-turned-social reformer.

