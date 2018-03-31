English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
100,000 People To Turn Out For Prince Harry's Wedding: Thames Valley Police
Prince Harry and Markle are to marry at St George's Chapel, within the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle residence, on May 19.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Image: AP)
More than 100,000 visitors are expected in Windsor, west of London, for the wedding of Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle on May 19, police said on Thursday.
"The policing operation will be amongst the largest in Thames Valley Police's history," the force said in a statement. "This national celebration is expected to attract in excess of 100,000 people from around the world to Windsor," it said.
Thames Valley Police also announced a raft of security measures already in place, including road barriers and number-plate-recognition technology ahead of the big day. Local businesses and visitors "can expect to see an increased police presence" ahead of the wedding including armed police, search dogs and helicopters, the police said.
"On the day, visitors may be stopped and checked," it said, adding that police would also be patrolling stations and train carriages into Windsor. Once you arrive in Windsor there will be a screening and search regime. Any items that may pose a risk to the public will be removed," the statement said.
Prince Harry and Markle are to marry at St George's Chapel, within the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle residence.
Also Watch
"The policing operation will be amongst the largest in Thames Valley Police's history," the force said in a statement. "This national celebration is expected to attract in excess of 100,000 people from around the world to Windsor," it said.
Thames Valley Police also announced a raft of security measures already in place, including road barriers and number-plate-recognition technology ahead of the big day. Local businesses and visitors "can expect to see an increased police presence" ahead of the wedding including armed police, search dogs and helicopters, the police said.
"On the day, visitors may be stopped and checked," it said, adding that police would also be patrolling stations and train carriages into Windsor. Once you arrive in Windsor there will be a screening and search regime. Any items that may pose a risk to the public will be removed," the statement said.
Prince Harry and Markle are to marry at St George's Chapel, within the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle residence.
Also Watch
-
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Friday 30 March , 2018 Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- David Warner to be Replaced by Alex Hales in Sunrisers Squad
- Tearful Warner Sorry for Ball Tampering But Leaves Questions Unanswered
- Baaghi 2 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani-Starrer Is Weighed Down By A Flawed Script & Misdirection
- Progressive Indian Restaurant Gaggan Named Best In Asia For Fourth Year In A Row
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?