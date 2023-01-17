10/10 If You Can Guess the Bollywood Actress in This Throwback Childhood Pic

To say that Karisma Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most bankable actresses would be a serious understatement. Whether it’s her fashion outings or versatile choice of roles, Karisma knows how to keep cine goers hooked. In a throwback social media post, Karisma shared a picture from her childhood on Instagram. Lolo, the name bestowed to Karisma by her father Randhir Kapoor, looks like an adorable munchkin in this picture. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress captioned the photo,” An apple a day keeps the doc away! #weekendwisdom #childhoodmemories."

Fans and colleagues were left awestruck with this photo and showered it with compliments. Actress and anchor Archana Pania commented,” Gorgeousssssssssaaas”. A follower liked Karisma’s picture so much that she requested the actress to share more photos from her childhood. Another fan made a unique observation and wrote that Taimur resembles Karisma exactly in terms of eye colour, smile and other factors. Others admired the fact that the Dangerous Ishhq actress has been a foot forward in terms of fitness.

Apart from this post, Karisma dominated headlines as she attended the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs reality show where an episode was dedicated, especially to the Kapoor family. This segment was titled “Celebrating Kapoors". In this episode, she was particularly impressed by the singing prowess of contestant Dnyaneshwari Ghadge. Her rendition of the song Ek Radha Ek Meera from Raj Kapoor’s film Ram Teri Ganga Maili left the Raja Hindustani actress spellbound. Karisma said, “I just want to say one thing if my grandfather would have been alive today, he would have called you and requested you to sing a song in one of his movies. I am so moved after listening to this song. God bless you."

In addition to this, Karisma is all pumped up for her upcoming web series Brown directed by Abhinay Deo. Touted to be a neo-noir series, Karisma will play the role of a detective in Brown.

As of now, the release date of Brown is not known.

