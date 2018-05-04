102 Not Out Review LIVE: Will Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's Film Win The Day?

Thumbs up to Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's camaraderie.
Both #AmitabhBachchan and #RishiKapoor continue to reinvent in their second innings. They only get better with time. #102NotOut— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) May 4, 2018
Here's the verdict.
#102NotOut is a simplified simple take on a father-son relationship. A part of the angle is fresh, a part of it is all too known.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) May 4, 2018
#102NotOut, despite being a one dimensional take on family relationships, warms the cockles of your heart in most of its scenes.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) May 4, 2018
Cinematography takes the forefront.
Laxman Utekar’s cinematography elevates the viewing experience- from Mumbai’s popular points to conversations unfolding inside the four walls of Shanti Niwas. #102NotOut— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) May 4, 2018
Sounds impressive!
Having helmed Oh My God!, Umesh Batra’s slice of life style continues in this one too. There are moments that will remind you of your own family- parents and grandparents. #102NotOut— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) May 4, 2018
It’s half time! #102NotOut is so far a heart-warming unusual father-son tale. Even though the Gujarati accent wavers a bit, the emotions keep you invested.— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) May 4, 2018
Just like a gummy bear candy! Rishi Kapoor's 'khadus' character looks adorable.
#RishiKapoor’s 75-year-old Babulal might be “thakela, pakela, boring” but is as cute as a teddy. You feel for him and you feel with him. #102NotOut— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) May 4, 2018
That's some will to live!
The energy of #AmitabhBachchan’s 102-year-old Dattatraya is infectious. He wants to live the longest and leaves the viewers wishing for the same. #102NotOut— Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) May 4, 2018
102 Not Out is also releasing in Russia. Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to announce the news.
Our film releases in Russia on 4th of May 2018 also. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/Ywp70UHReH— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 23, 2018
When we narrated the idea to both of them, they said okay to the script within 10 minutes. Once they knew the essence is so good, beautiful and playful, also with a lot of depth and emotions, they liked it all," the director of the film, Umesh Shukla said in an interview.
Billed as the most unusual father-son story,
While Big B's character is full of life and a zest to break the record of the oldest man alive, Rishi's character is dull and more practical as it seems in the trailer. The two make for an unusual father-son duo and the trailer is full of light-hearted moments that are sure to make the viewers smile.
The two veteran actors were last seen together in 'Ajooba'. A popular jodi in the late 70s, Big B and Kapoor starred together in films like Amar Akbar Anthony,Naseeb and Kabhi Kabhie among others. Rishi Kapoor disclosed in his biography that his relationship with Amitabh Bachchan had its ups and downs. However, the speculation about a major rift between the two was put to rest when the film was announced.
