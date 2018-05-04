GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

102 Not Out Review LIVE: Will Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's Film Win The Day?

News18.com | May 4, 2018, 12:57 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
It was in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Ajooba, Naseeb and Kabhi Kabhie among others, that Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor established a shared powerful camaraderie onscreen and now it's in 2018, that the two are uniting after a gap of almost 27 years in Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out. The director, who has previously helmed OMG- Oh My God!, brings the duo as onscreen father and son. Billed as the most unusual father-son story, the film is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s popular Gujarati play of the same name and it remains to be seen if its adaptation is as heartwarming.

Given that the thespians have rightfully reinvented their second innings with nuanced performances and sartorial choices, it’ll be interesting to see if their partnership wins the day. Catch the live updates here:
May 4, 2018 12:57 pm (IST)

Thumbs up to Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's camaraderie.

May 4, 2018 12:43 pm (IST)

Here's the verdict.

May 4, 2018 12:38 pm (IST)
May 4, 2018 12:08 pm (IST)

Cinematography takes the forefront. 

May 4, 2018 11:47 am (IST)

Big B also turned a composer for 102 Not Out. The song titled Badumba has been composed and sung by him. The lyrics are given by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song also features Rishi Kapoor who has also lend his voice in the song. 

May 4, 2018 11:45 am (IST)

Sounds impressive! 

May 4, 2018 11:44 am (IST)
May 4, 2018 11:30 am (IST)

Just like a gummy bear candy! Rishi Kapoor's 'khadus' character looks adorable. 

May 4, 2018 11:24 am (IST)

That's some will to live! 

May 4, 2018 11:19 am (IST)

102 Not Out is also releasing in Russia. Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to announce the news. 

May 4, 2018 11:18 am (IST)

On working with Rishi Kapoor again, Big B has said, "Teaming up with Chintuji after so many years... after so many successful, historic films, has been the greatest joy during '102 Not Out'... A novel story, competent direction and a most qualified crew, has made the experience even greater,"

May 4, 2018 10:39 am (IST)

Big B plays a 102-year-old man and a father to the 75-year-old Rishi Kapoor's character. While Big B's character is full of life and a zest to break the record of the oldest man alive, Rishi's character is dull and more practical or so it seems. 

May 4, 2018 10:30 am (IST)

While Big B's character is full of life and a zest to break the record of the oldest man alive, Rishi's character is dull and more practical as it seems in the trailer. The two make for an unusual father-son duo and the trailer is full of light-hearted moments that are sure to make the viewers smile.

May 4, 2018 10:27 am (IST)

The two veteran actors were last seen together in 'Ajooba'. A popular jodi in the late 70s, Big B and Kapoor starred together in films like Amar Akbar Anthony,Naseeb and Kabhi Kabhie among others. Rishi Kapoor disclosed in his biography that his relationship with Amitabh Bachchan had its ups and downs. However, the speculation about a major rift between the two was put to rest when the film was announced.

May 4, 2018 10:24 am (IST)

102 Not Out depicts a father-son relationship where Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a 102-year-old man and Rishi Kapoor, his son. The film has an interesting tagline "Baap COOL beta OLD SCHOOL!", that explains the relationship of the two in the film. 

May 4, 2018 10:22 am (IST)


Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are making a comeback after 27 years with Umesh Shukla's latest film 102 Not Out. The comedy-drama is based on the eponymous Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi.

  • 04 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    KXIP vs MI
    174/6
    20.0 overs
    		 176/4
    19.0 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    CSK vs KKR
    177/5
    20.0 overs
    		 180/4
    17.4 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    DD vs RR
    196/6
    17.1 overs
    		 146/5
    12.0 overs
    Delhi Daredevils beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs MI
    167/7
    20.0 overs
    		 153/7
    20.0 overs
    Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    CSK vs DD
    211/4
    20.0 overs
    		 198/5
    20.0 overs
    Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs
    Full Scorecard