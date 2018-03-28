GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

102 Not Out Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Breathe Life Into an Unusual Father-Son Story

102 Not Out, co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, is slated to release on May 4, 2018.

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2018, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp


It itself is a matter of celebration that Indian cinema veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor continue to push the envelope even decades after their films managed to etch a successful box office graph. It was in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Ajooba and Kabhi Kabhie among others, that the two established a shared powerful onscreen camaraderie with each other and now it's in 2018, that the two are back together on screen playing a father-son duo. In 102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla, Big B plays a 102-year-old man and a father to the 75-year-old Rishi Kapoor's character.

While Big B's character is full of life and a zest to break the record of the oldest man alive, Rishi's character is dull and more practical as it seems in the trailer. The two make for an unusual father-son duo and the trailer is full of light-hearted moments that are sure to make the viewers smile. The story takes a slight dramatic turn when the father announces that he will send his son to an old age home. Courtesy prosthetics, their respective looks look real and render a slice-of-life vibe to the family film. The director took to Twitter to share the official trailer and captioned it as, "It's out. But always not out."

The comedy-drama feels a fresh take on family dynamics and with a star cast as fine, it is likely to soothe the soul of a viewer. 102 Not Out is slated to release on May 4, 2018.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You