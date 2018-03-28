English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
102 Not Out Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Breathe Life Into an Unusual Father-Son Story
102 Not Out, co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, is slated to release on May 4, 2018.
It itself is a matter of celebration that Indian cinema veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor continue to push the envelope even decades after their films managed to etch a successful box office graph. It was in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Ajooba and Kabhi Kabhie among others, that the two established a shared powerful onscreen camaraderie with each other and now it's in 2018, that the two are back together on screen playing a father-son duo. In 102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla, Big B plays a 102-year-old man and a father to the 75-year-old Rishi Kapoor's character.
While Big B's character is full of life and a zest to break the record of the oldest man alive, Rishi's character is dull and more practical as it seems in the trailer. The two make for an unusual father-son duo and the trailer is full of light-hearted moments that are sure to make the viewers smile. The story takes a slight dramatic turn when the father announces that he will send his son to an old age home. Courtesy prosthetics, their respective looks look real and render a slice-of-life vibe to the family film. The director took to Twitter to share the official trailer and captioned it as, "It's out. But always not out."
The comedy-drama feels a fresh take on family dynamics and with a star cast as fine, it is likely to soothe the soul of a viewer. 102 Not Out is slated to release on May 4, 2018.
