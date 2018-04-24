English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
102 Not Out Will Release In Russia, Check Out Rishi Kapoor's Tweet
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after two decades, took to Twitter to announce about the film's international release.
Image: Poster of 102 Not Out
Director Umesh Shukla's forthcoming film 102 Not Out will also release in Russia on the same day as it will hit the screens in India on May 4.
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after two decades, took to Twitter to announce about the film's international release.
"Our film releases in Russia on May 4, 2018 also. Enjoy!" Rishi tweeted.
Being described as an unusual father-and-son love story, 102 Not Out is based on a Gujarati stage production by playwright Saumya Joshi. Amitabh plays a 102-year-old father to a 75-year-old character of Rishi in the film.
(With IANS inputs)
