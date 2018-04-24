102 Not Out Will Release In Russia, Check Out Rishi Kapoor's Tweet

Our film releases in Russia on 4th of May 2018 also. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/Ywp70UHReH — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 23, 2018

Director Umesh Shukla's forthcoming film 102 Not Out will also release in Russia on the same day as it will hit the screens in India on May 4.Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after two decades, took to Twitter to announce about the film's international release."Our film releases in Russia on May 4, 2018 also. Enjoy!" Rishi tweeted.Being described as an unusual father-and-son love story, 102 Not Out is based on a Gujarati stage production by playwright Saumya Joshi. Amitabh plays a 102-year-old father to a 75-year-old character of Rishi in the film.(With IANS inputs)