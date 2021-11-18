11 Celebs Who Opted for Surrogacy and IVF for Childbirth

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Thursday announced that she and her husband, financial analyst Gene Goodenough have become parents to twins — a son and a daughter — through surrogacy. Zinta, who has been away from the big screen, said they have named their newborn babies Jai and Gia.

As Preity expands her family, we take a look at other Bollywood celebs who took the IVF and surrogacy route for childbirth.

Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty announced the birth of her second child, baby girl named Samisha, in 2020, who was born through surrogacy.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed their son Azaad in 2011 through IVF. Aamir has also encouraged couples to try IVF and surrogacy without feeling stigmatised about their own natural shortcomings.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan youngest song AbRam in 2013 via surrogacy, recommended to them by Sohail and Seema Khan.

Sohail Khan

Ten years after the birth of their first child, Nirvaan, Seema and Sohail Khan decided to have another baby. When it could not happen naturally, they too had to seek medical help and opted for IVF surrogacy. Their second baby, Yohan, was born in June 2011, about 13 years after their marriage. They also recommended surrogacy to Shah Rukh Khah and Gauri Khan as well, as per report.

Farah Khan

Farah has discussed how surrogacy can be miraculous for couples trying to have babies. Farah was 43 years old, when she had her triplets on February 2008. “IVF is a blessing and I am really thankful as it has changed my life. A lot of factors today make it difficult for some couples to conceive, but we have solutions in the form of treatments,” Farah said in a statement.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar became a proud father to twins - Yash and Roohi after the director-producer opted for surrogacy. The twins were born in February 2017.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar became a single parent to his baby boy Laksshya via surrogacy. Laksshya was born in June 2016, and became the first grandchild of Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. Tushar is still unmarried and remains a single parent to his son.

Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor became a single mother to her son Ravie in January 2019, via surrogacy. She is also a doting aunt to her brother Tusshar’s son Lakshya. Tusshar too opted for surrogacy and raises son as a single parent.

Sunny Leone

Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were blessed with twins after the couple opted for surrogacy. The twins were born in 2018.

Shreyas Talpade

Actor Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti embraced parenthood via surrogacy in May 2018. The couple named their daughter Aadya. The couple was married for 14 years together before they finally opted for surrogacy.

Lisa Ray

Actress Lisa Ray and her husband Jason Dehni welcomed their twin daughters - Sufi and Soleil via surrogacy in June 2018.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.