11 Directors Who are Making Their Debut and All You Need to Know About the Movies

Bollywood is paving way for more and more young directors to experiment with new stories and cast. We are counting down our picks for debutante filmmakers and what we know about their upcoming projects.

Jasmeet K Reen

Jasmeet is making her first, full fledged Bollywood film titled Darlings. It stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew. It is dubbed as a dark comedy and will be Alia’s first production under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The movie is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Jasmeet has worked as writer and second unit director previously.

Anubhuti Kashyap

Anubhuti is currently filming Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G. The unit is shooting it in a bio bubble in Uttar Pradesh. This movie is a campus comedy drama, which has the two actors playing doctors. Anubhuti has previously worked as a second unit director on cult film series Gangs of Wasseypur.

Aasmaan Bharadwaj

Written by Aasmaan and his filmmaker father Vishal Bhardwaj, Kuttey has been pegged as a caper-thriller. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and will commence shooting in end 2021. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan.

Avnish S Barjatya

Filmmaker Suraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish will be making his debut as as a writer and director in an untitled next. It will be Rajshri Productions’ 59th film. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol. Avnish has earlier studied theatre in the UK and has worked as an assistant director. He has been training under the guidance of theatre and film director Feroz Abbas Khan, known for directing plays like Mughal-e-Azam and Tumhari Amrita. The movie is set for 2022 release.

Arif Khan

Arif will be making his directorial debut with supernatural thriller U-Turn. It is a Kannada original from writer-director Pawan Kumar and Alaya F will be playing the lead role in the Hindi remake. The move is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s production house Cult Movies. Arif has assisted on over ten films, including Gunjan Saxena, 2 States and Student of the Year.

Divyang Thakkar

Divyang is an actor-director who will be getting is big feature film break with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in leading roles. The movie is said to be a comedy film with a social message and Ranveer plays a Gujarati businessman in it.

Collin D’Cunha

Collin is directing upcoming Dharma Productions film Dostana 2. Lead actor Kartik Aaryan has dropped out of the movie and it will be shot with a replacement. Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya and Abhishek Banerjee will be the other co-stars. Collin has assisted on films like Sanju, NH 10, Shaandaar, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag etc.

Lakshya Raj Anand

Lakshya is directing action star John Abraham in Attack. The movie co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh and has been delayed due to the pandemic. Lakshya has previously worked as second unit director in big budget action films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bang Bang. He is also an actor.

Varun Sharma

Varun is directing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are also playing cameo roles in the comedy film. It has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. Varun has been associated with Yash Raj Films in various capacities, right from being an assistant director on Tiger Zinda Hai to being a script supervisor on Sultan and Kill Dil.

Siddharth Sengupta

Siddharth is directing Janhvi Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal in Good Luck Jerry. The movie has completed shoot and is backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. Siddharth has earlier directed second unit in films like Agneepath remake and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye.

Karan Singh Tyagi

Karan will be directing Dharma Productions film based on life of lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair. It will unravel the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The cast will be announced soon.

