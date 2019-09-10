Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

11 Months, 11 Days Later, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor Snapped in Mumbai

After a long stay in the US, Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they headed back home amid warm welcome by the media.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2019, 7:43 AM IST
11 Months, 11 Days Later, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor Snapped in Mumbai
Image of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
After months of speculation about their return to Mumbai, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor finally landed in the city on Tuesday morning. The couple, who were in New York for close to a year for Rishi's cancer treatment, were clicked outside the Mumbai airport and we have to admit its a happy sight.

Pictures of the couple were shared on social media by paparazzi Viral Bhayani. In the images, Rishi can be seen sporting a stubble, while he looks hale and hearty. Alongside him was his partner Neetu, who posed all smiles for the cameras as they touched down in Mumbai.

Rishi was seen dressed in an all denim ensemble while Neetu complimented him in similar casual wear. Rishi and Neetu waved and smiled at the cameras as they received a warm welcome from the media at the airport.

Check out the images of Rishi and Neetu in Mumbai here:

Upon his arrival in Mumbai after a long stay in New York, Rishi also updated fans on social media. He tweeted, "BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all!"

Things have been better now since Rishi had earlier confirmed about being on the road to healing, having undergone a bone marrow transplant. Taking about his cancer and treatment he told a portal, “I had a marrow problem. I had to get it rectified. There was nothing serious as such. But you can’t fly long hours so I had to be here. I went through treatment and thankfully, it was successful."

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months in New York.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

