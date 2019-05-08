11 Times Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Gave Us Major Couple Goals
Since their marriage in May 2018, Sonam and Anand have not shied away from displaying their affection towards each other in public.
Image: Instagram
After getting married in an Anand Karaj ceremony last year on May 8, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are enjoying a blissful married life, setting the bar quite high for others. Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor met the Bhane-owner Anand Ahuja through their common friend Pernia Qureshi in 2014.
Since their marriage in May 2018, Sonam and Anand have not shied away from displaying their affection towards each other and taking steps towards making #everydayphenomenal. From visiting libraries and cafes to motivating each other, Sonam and Anand have given a new definition to love.
Here are a few instances where both of them clearly set out couple goals:
1. When they added each other’s initial to their names on social media
2. When Anand and Sonam shared some aww-worthy pictures before Cannes 2018
3. When Anand Ahuja went down on knees to tie Sonam Kapoor's shoelace
View this post on Instagram
Wow ........ love is the most beautiful moment #SonamKapoor &follow with @Filmy.look for more updates . . . . . . . . . . . @SonamKapoor @anandahuja #johnAbraham #John #Riteishdeshmukh #Ajaydevgan #arpitakhansharma #aayushsharma #aamirkhan #salmankhan #salman #ShilpaShetty #geneliadsouza @AkshayKumar #riteshdeshmukh #bobbydeol #ajaydevgn #tigershroff #aliabhat @theShilpaShetty #AkshayKumar #anushkasharma #viratkohli @bhumipednekar #dipikapadukone #deepveer #ranveersingh #ranveerdeepika #sushantsinghrajput #bollywood #filmygyan #anushkasen0408 #anushkasen @theJohnabraham
4. When Anand congratulated Sonam for her new achievements
5. When Anand Ahuja could not take his eyes off fashion goddess Sonam Kapoor
6. When Anand Ahuja shared ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha’ Toh Kaisa Hua
7. When Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared a page from their travel diaries
8. When the duo declared a library as their romantic hideout
9. When the lovebirds set up new couple goals at their gym
10. When Sonam shared a regal picture with her beau
View this post on Instagram
We clean up nicely @anandahuja #EverydayPhenomenal Outfit: @goodearthindia couture Earrings, Necklace and Bracelet: @kapoor.sunita Bangles and Rings: @amrapalijewels Make up - @artinayar Hair - @alpakhimani Styled by @rheakapoor Assistant - @spacemuffin27 @manishamelwani @snehaindulkar Anand Ahuja Bundh gala : @raghavendra.rathore Buttons : @kapoor.sunita Styled by : @abhilashatd : @thehouseofpixels
11. When the duo taught us how the new beginnings should be
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Rather Than Over, Need to Go Round The Wicket to Qualify: Dhoni
- IPL 2019 | Tahir Becomes Seventh Bowler to Complete 300 T20 Wickets
- Liverpool Reach 2nd Straight Champions League Final: All Statistics from Semi-Final vs Barcelona
- Taapsee Pannu Says Varun Dhawan is the Biggest ‘Diva’ She has Worked With
- Erica Fernandes Spends Her Birthday with Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-star Parth Samthaan in Mussoorie
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s