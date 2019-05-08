Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

11 Times Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Gave Us Major Couple Goals

Since their marriage in May 2018, Sonam and Anand have not shied away from displaying their affection towards each other in public.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 8, 2019, 8:23 AM IST
11 Times Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Gave Us Major Couple Goals
Image: Instagram
Lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been married for a year now.

After getting married in an Anand Karaj ceremony last year on May 8, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are enjoying a blissful married life, setting the bar quite high for others. Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor met the Bhane-owner Anand Ahuja through their common friend Pernia Qureshi in 2014.

Since their marriage in May 2018, Sonam and Anand have not shied away from displaying their affection towards each other and taking steps towards making #everydayphenomenal. From visiting libraries and cafes to motivating each other, Sonam and Anand have given a new definition to love.

Here are a few instances where both of them clearly set out couple goals:

1. When they added each other’s initial to their names on social media

View this post on Instagram

#EverydayPhenomenal

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on



2. When Anand and Sonam shared some aww-worthy pictures before Cannes 2018



3. When Anand Ahuja went down on knees to tie Sonam Kapoor's shoelace



4. When Anand congratulated Sonam for her new achievements



5. When Anand Ahuja could not take his eyes off fashion goddess Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram

#FBF

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on



6. When Anand Ahuja shared ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha’ Toh Kaisa Hua



7. When Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared a page from their travel diaries



8. When the duo declared a library as their romantic hideout



9. When the lovebirds set up new couple goals at their gym



10. When Sonam shared a regal picture with her beau



11. When the duo taught us how the new beginnings should be

View this post on Instagram

First day of the year. @samyuktanair

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on



