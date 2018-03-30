11-year-old Avengers Fan, Who Received Support Messages From Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans, Passes Away

Happy to! DM me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 26, 2018

I’m not technically an Avenger, but I’d be happy to record a video for the little man and do my best impressions of @ChrisEvans @prattprattpratt @chrishemsworth or any other Chris if necessary. 🙏 Where can I/we send these messages, and what’s his name?! https://t.co/jBTOepXzOf — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 26, 2018

I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger”. But happy to help. DM me. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 26, 2018

Twitterverse, young Emilio has lost his fight. Thank you to the thousands who pitched in so that he could hear from some of his heroes in his last days. You lit up his hospital room and blessed his family. Emilio's simple request launched an avalanche of goodness and miracles. https://t.co/lEM94eyEWE — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 28, 2018

: An 11-year-old Avengers fan named Emilio Pachon, who was suffering from Neurofibromatosis type I died and who received messages of support from actors Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Paul Bettany and others, has died. The actors have been essaying different roles in the Avengers franchise.Pachon, who died on Wednesday, had said he wanted to hear from the actors and got help from a Fox News journalist Shannon Bream, reports aceshowbiz.com.Bream had met the boy's uncle on a flight and they talked about the child's serious condition. The man also said that his nephew only had several days to live. Days later, he reached out to Beam, saying that Pachon was a huge fan of "The Avengers".Soon, Beam tweeted that there was a boy who was dying and needed help from the Avengers.The tweet reached so many Twitter users and was eventually read by some of the "heroes," including Evans and Ryan Reynolds.While Evans, who plays Captain America wrote "Happy to! DM me", Reynolds, who essays Deadpool, said: "I'm more of a 'Reserve Avenger'. But happy to help. DM me."Bettany, who voices J.A.R.V.I.S in three "Iron Man" films, also read the tweet and replied, "I'm the purple one. DM me.The 11-year-old boy received a greeting video from eight celebrities, including Elizabeth Olsen and Rudd.Following Pachon's death, Beam tweeted, "Twitterverse, young Emilio has lost his fight. Thank you to the thousands who pitched in so that he could hear from some of his heroes in his last days. You lit up his hospital room and blessed his family. Emilio's simple request launched an avalanche of goodness and miracles."