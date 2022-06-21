12-Foot Vishwaroopam Sculpture To Adorn Mohanlal’s House From Next Week

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Chennai home is soon going to have an exquisite addition. The actor will soon get a 12-foot-tall ‘Viswaroopam’ wooden sculpture transported to his residence and it will adorn his home. Work on the sculpture had been on for the past three and a half years and according to reports, it is completed and will be in the actor’s home by next week.

Work on the statue started when Mohanlal visited Craft Village, Vellar, near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala more than three years ago. The actor was very much impressed by the craft. He had purchased a similar Vishwaroopam sculpture that was 6 feet tall. Following that, he decided to make a sculpture of double the size for himself and Vellar Nagappan and his team from the village worked on it for three and a half years and have finally completed it. The cost for making the sculpture is said to be over Rs 50 lakh and is made of gamari wood.

Mohanlal recently visited the village to see the complete product and was so impressed with it that he reportedly hugged Nagappan. Reportedly, Nagappan will hand over the sculpture to Mohanlal next week.

On one side of the sculpture, an image of Lord Vishnu with 11 faces can be seen, while on the other side, Krishna blowing his conch ‘panchajanya’ and surrounded by ‘Dasavathara’ (Lord Vishnu’s 10 incarnations) can be seen.

The disputed game of dice and ‘Geethopadesam’ (Krishna counselling Arjuna on the battlefield – explaining the Bhagavad Gita) are shown beneath the Viswaroopam. The disrobing of Panchali and Bheeshma resting on a bed of arrows are represented on the other side of the sculpture. ‘Kaliyamardanam’ (Krishna overcoming Kaliya in battle) and Krishna with his Gopis are also shown on the sculpture.

