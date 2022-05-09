12 Years After They Worked Together, Prakash Raj Teams Up With Vijay For Thalapathy 66

Vijay’s latest offering Beast, which was highly anticipated may have failed to create magic at the box office, but the star has other projects in the pipeline to make up for it. Vijay’s 66th film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, is one of them. While fans are excited about Thalapathy 66, the latest information is that actor Prakash Raj has come on board for a positive role. And this is not speculation. An official announcement has been already made in this regard.

Prakash Raj and Vijay are reportedly coming together for a film after 12 years. Vijay-Prakash Raj combo was very popular among the fans a decade ago. Their association started with the 2004 film Gilli wherein Prakash played a villain.

Since then, Prakash has appeared in Sivakasi in 2005, Pokkiri in 2007 and Villu in 2009, playing a villain in all of them. Of these, Pokkiri was well received and had two remakes — one in Telugu titled Pokiri starring Mahesh Babu and the other in Hindi titled Wanted with Salman Khan in the lead. Prakash Raj reprised his role of the antagonist in both.

Thalapathy66 is directed by Vamsi Baidipalli. Under his direction, Prakash Raj acted in Vrindavan, Doha and Maharishi. According to some reports, this time, Prakash Raj is playing a positive role but no official details about his character have been divulged yet.

The film is produced by Dil Raju and the music will be scored by Thaman. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna. Thalapathy 66 went on floors after a puja ceremony on April 6. Touted to be a family drama, the makers have said the film would revisit Vijay’s breezy roles in his late 90s and early 2000s films.

