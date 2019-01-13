12 Years of Guru: Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Timelessness of Mani Ratnam’s Film

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram on Saturday to share a collage of stills with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from their 2007 film Guru to celebrate its 12 glorious years.“Can’t believe it has been 12 years since Guru released,” he wrote alongside the images.Directed by Mani Ratnam, Guru starred Abhishek as Gurukant Desai, an aspiring businessman keen on making it big and Aishwarya as his wife Sujata. Loosely based on the life and times of Dhirubhai Ambani, the late founder of Reliance group of companies, the film also starred R Madhavan, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in important roles. With memorable music by AR Rahman, it is counted among Abhishek’s best performances till date.On casting Abhishek as the lead, Mani had earlier told Rediff, “I think he looked right for me… It was an instinct that told me he was the right person and I followed the instinct.”On choosing Aishwarya to play his wife, he added, “I didn’t write in the script that he is married to a beautiful woman and therefore we got Aishwarya. No, it is not that. He gets married to a strong woman and her strength helps him in his growth. So, we needed somebody who can do that."This is a very realistic character and something different from what Aishwarya has been doing. She has to look like a village girl first, and then a middle aged housewife in a small town. Then she grows to become 45-50. So, she had to do that kind of range, and she was ready to do that.”