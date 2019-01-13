English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
12 Years of Guru: Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Timelessness of Mani Ratnam’s Film
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Guru released on January 12, 2007.
Image: Instagram/Abhishek Bachchan
Loading...
Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram on Saturday to share a collage of stills with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from their 2007 film Guru to celebrate its 12 glorious years.
“Can’t believe it has been 12 years since Guru released,” he wrote alongside the images.
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Guru starred Abhishek as Gurukant Desai, an aspiring businessman keen on making it big and Aishwarya as his wife Sujata. Loosely based on the life and times of Dhirubhai Ambani, the late founder of Reliance group of companies, the film also starred R Madhavan, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in important roles. With memorable music by AR Rahman, it is counted among Abhishek’s best performances till date.
On casting Abhishek as the lead, Mani had earlier told Rediff, “I think he looked right for me… It was an instinct that told me he was the right person and I followed the instinct.”
On choosing Aishwarya to play his wife, he added, “I didn’t write in the script that he is married to a beautiful woman and therefore we got Aishwarya. No, it is not that. He gets married to a strong woman and her strength helps him in his growth. So, we needed somebody who can do that.
"This is a very realistic character and something different from what Aishwarya has been doing. She has to look like a village girl first, and then a middle aged housewife in a small town. Then she grows to become 45-50. So, she had to do that kind of range, and she was ready to do that.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
“Can’t believe it has been 12 years since Guru released,” he wrote alongside the images.
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Guru starred Abhishek as Gurukant Desai, an aspiring businessman keen on making it big and Aishwarya as his wife Sujata. Loosely based on the life and times of Dhirubhai Ambani, the late founder of Reliance group of companies, the film also starred R Madhavan, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in important roles. With memorable music by AR Rahman, it is counted among Abhishek’s best performances till date.
On casting Abhishek as the lead, Mani had earlier told Rediff, “I think he looked right for me… It was an instinct that told me he was the right person and I followed the instinct.”
On choosing Aishwarya to play his wife, he added, “I didn’t write in the script that he is married to a beautiful woman and therefore we got Aishwarya. No, it is not that. He gets married to a strong woman and her strength helps him in his growth. So, we needed somebody who can do that.
"This is a very realistic character and something different from what Aishwarya has been doing. She has to look like a village girl first, and then a middle aged housewife in a small town. Then she grows to become 45-50. So, she had to do that kind of range, and she was ready to do that.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkumar Hirani Accused of Sexual Assault by Sanju’s Crew Member; Filmmaker Denies Allegations
- Atul Kasbekar on Casting Emraan Hashmi in Cheat India: Takes a While to Appreciate His Underplay
- Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal: History and Significance
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Participation Criteria, Tournament Format And Prize Money
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results