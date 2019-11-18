13 Legendary Film Personalities to be Remembered at IFFI 2019

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to begin on November 20 and go on till November 28. This year, the film festival will pay homage to 13 legends of the Indian film industry who passed away last year and honour them for the immense contribution to Indian cinema and filmmaking.

Some of the National Award winning works by filmmakers and actors like Mrinal Sen, Grish Karnad and Biju Khukan will be remembered at the event. Mrinal Sen's 1969 release Bhuvan Shome has earned a spot in the film festival and so has Girish Karnads's 1999 Kannada film Kanooru Heggadithi.

Assamese film Aparoopa, directed by Jahnu Barua, which starred late actor Biju Khukan, will also be showcased in the festival. Some other films selected for the cinematic treat include Umrao Jaan (1981) which had music maestro Khayyam's composition and Veyilmarangal which included MJ Radhakrishnan's classic cinematography.

List of films in the 'IFFI Remembers' homage category (Source: Deccan Chronicle)

· Aparoopa (Biju Phukan)

· Bhuvan Shome (Mrinal Sen)

· Ek Anek Aur Ekta (Vijaya Mulay)

· Ganashatru (Ruma Guha Thakurta)

· Hum (Kader Khan)

· Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (Raj Kumar Barjatya)

· Kanooru Heggahithi (Girish Karnad)

· Krish Trish and Balitboy: Face Your Fears (Ram Mohan)

· Phool Aur Kaante (Veeru Devgan)

· Rajnigandha (Vidya Sinha)

· The Tidal (Vijaya Mulay)

· Umrao Jaan (Khayyam)

· Veyilmarangal (MJ Radhakrishnan)

IFFI, held every year in Goa, has earned a reputation as one of the most integral film festivals of Asia which honours excellence in cinematic achievements. For its 50th celebration, 50 Films by 50 female filmmakers from all around the globe will also be honoured.

