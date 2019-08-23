13 Reason Why Season 3 Review: The Bully Reveals A New Side

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Cast: Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Christian Navarro

Netflix's popular series 13 Reasons Why has returned with its third season. The show has now shifted its focus from Hanna Baker and Jessica Davis' rape to their abuser, Bryce Walker. The showrunners have tried hard to stay away from the controversies they stirred up with the first and second season. However, they do not deviate from highlighting bullying in schools and its consequences.

While Season 1 makes you reflect upon your actions, Season 2 established that there's another side to every story. Season 3 tries to explain that nothing's black and white.

The new season picks up right after the events of Liberty High Spring Fling when a gunned Tyler Down came in school premises to hurt his abusers. Since then, things have not changed much. These students are damaged as before but are trying to recover. But before they could recuperate completely, they are struck with the news of Bryce Walker's death after a big Homecoming game.

Everyone has a reason to kill the bad guy of Liberty, but you aren't really sure who did it. The entire season is built on solving Bryce's murder. During the course of the investigation, you realise nobody's clean. They all have something they lied about. The trial and the revelations in season 1 and 2 have impacted these students a lot, especially Bryce Walker.

For a long time, we have seen that Bryce bullied students and he raped Hanna Baker, Jessica Davis and many other girls. He is convicted for sexually assaulting women but gets only 3 months of probation. In a way, we are habitual of seeing him in a certain way. Season three shakes that up and we finally see the other side of him. The good side of Bryce.

The new season also progresses on Jessica front screening her journey from being a victim to a survivor. The girl who couldn't gather enough courage to speak up until the end of season 2, leads the voices of survivors.

Justin Prentice and Alisha Boe as Bryce and Jessica, offer intriguing, emotionally complex and layered performances. Prentice's breakdown as Bryce will make you grieve for him despite all that he's done in the past. Boe, on the other hand, stuns with her transformation. Her confidence is both rattling and inspiring.

Season 3 also introduces new character Ani (Grace Saif), who's kind of a replacement of Hanna Baker (Katherine Langford) to lead the plot. She does her job fairly well, to say the least.

Other cast members like Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Miles Heizer as Alex Standal, Devin Druid as Tyler Down and Brenda Strong as Nora Walker, show promise and understanding of the milieu.

Apart from Bryce and Jessica, nobody is seen in a different light that you haven't seen before. Clay Jenson (Dylan Minnette) is the same caring friend we have been watching since two seasons and Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla is also the same good looking tough guy with mysteries.

The showmakers have made the transitions between timelines smoother than ever. Music wise, season three gets a remarkable soundtrack like its previous seasons and some of them will definitely make it to your playlist.

If you have followed the show, 13 Reasons Why season 3 is likable. With lesser violence and more voice, it gives us some pondering moments. The new season is definitely better than the second one, however, the makers do not entirely reach the benchmark they had set with the first season.

Rating: 3.5/5

