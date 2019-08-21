13 Reasons Why Actor Christian Navarro Talks About Makers' Responsibility Towards Society

While some praised Netflix series 13 Reasons Why for bringing bullying in high schools and its consequences to the discussion table in its raw and unabashed form, others called it out for glorifying suicide, being insensitive and triggering at some instances. However, no matter what side people chose to be on, 13 Reasons Why became a talking point since the premiere of its first season in 2017.

With season three days away from its release, the series has again gained momentum and people have started talking about it. Recently, Netflix announced that after consulting with experts it will edit out the controversial suicide scene of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) from season one in which she takes her own life.

Christian Navarro, who plays Tony Padilla in the series, spoke to News18 at length about the sensitive nature of the show and his share of responsibility as a Porto Rican actor representing people of colour.

When asked if at this time of heightened awareness, a web series should be treated only as a show or it should also look into the impact it will have on its audience, the actor said, “There is consciousness about a show’s message and its theme. Ideally, all showrunners for TV and films have a responsible team behind it. But ultimately, it's not our responsibility as actors. We only tell a story."

“I can tell you from my experience, they are very cognizant of what they are doing and the message they put out. For the umpteenth time, our show doesn’t glorify suicide but everybody is entitled to their opinions. I think what has happened has happened. I would like to focus on the third and the fourth seasons,” he added.

However, in regards to the show, the only responsibility he feels is to tell the story as truthfully as possible and to be honest to his character's experience, because eventually, he is "trying to bring Tony's world to life".

The Spanish actor rose to fame for playing Tony in the web series. He has been associated with the series since the premiere of its first season and is one of the integral characters who lead the plot. Having done three seasons and with the final one in the pipeline, Navarro feels it's a privilege to become an identifiable face and he wants to lay an easy path for people of colour who wish to join the industry.

"I always think that when I was a kid, I discovered my love for acting and I realised I didn’t have many people who were easily identifiable like me on TV or in films. It’s an immense privilege to possibly be that person for young Spanish boys."

"As a young Puerto Rican man I had a sense of responsibility to people of colour to lead an example and to do my best to pave an easier way for young people of colour who want to come up in the business," he concluded.

While the first season follows Hannah Baker's suicide and the reasons behind it, the second one dealt with court trials trying to figure out the culprit. The new season shifts focus from Hannah to her abuser Bryce Walker, who is now murdered. As the mystery of his death engulfs the town, there are numerous suspects in focus, Tony being one of them. But is he capable of murder? The audience will find out on August 23 when 13 Reasons Why returns with season 3 on Netflix.

