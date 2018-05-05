English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13 Reasons Why, Andi Mack and One Day At a Time To Be Awarded At Television Academy Honours
These honorees will be celebrated at a special presentation and reception on May 31 in Hollywood, California, hosted for the 10th consecutive year by actress-producer-activist Dana Delany.
Image: Twitter/13 Reasons Why
Los Angeles: 13 Reasons Why, One Day at a Time and Andi Mack are among the recipients of the 11th Annual Television Academy Honors.
Selected from a "record number" of submissions, the 2018 honorees represent "some of the most meaningful and relevant series, programmes and documentaries of the past year", the organization said on Friday.
The other honorees are Daughters of a Destiny, Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and LA 92.
"Our dynamic television landscape is a catalyst for raising awareness of relevant issues around the globe," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington said in a statement to variety.com.
"We are proud to be part of an industry that spreads understanding, uncovers truth, encourages compassion and shines a light on darkness."
These honorees will be celebrated at a special presentation and reception on May 31 in Hollywood, California, hosted for the 10th consecutive year by actress-producer-activist Dana Delany.
"Every year I learn something new and am inspired by the work that is recognized," Delany said.
This year's honorees specifically represent programming that depicts a spectrum of issues ranging from sexual harassment to LGBTQ prejudice and acceptance to veterans' healthcare, teen mental health and suicide, racial discrimination, immigrant rights and social justice.
Also Watch
Selected from a "record number" of submissions, the 2018 honorees represent "some of the most meaningful and relevant series, programmes and documentaries of the past year", the organization said on Friday.
The other honorees are Daughters of a Destiny, Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and LA 92.
"Our dynamic television landscape is a catalyst for raising awareness of relevant issues around the globe," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington said in a statement to variety.com.
"We are proud to be part of an industry that spreads understanding, uncovers truth, encourages compassion and shines a light on darkness."
These honorees will be celebrated at a special presentation and reception on May 31 in Hollywood, California, hosted for the 10th consecutive year by actress-producer-activist Dana Delany.
"Every year I learn something new and am inspired by the work that is recognized," Delany said.
This year's honorees specifically represent programming that depicts a spectrum of issues ranging from sexual harassment to LGBTQ prejudice and acceptance to veterans' healthcare, teen mental health and suicide, racial discrimination, immigrant rights and social justice.
Also Watch
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alex Ferguson in Intensive Care After Brain Surgery, Recovering Well
- IPL 2018: Resurgent Mumbai Look to Continue Momentum Against KKR
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Owns This Not-So Insightful 'Docu-Drama'
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080
- India Clubbed With UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Asian Cup