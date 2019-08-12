Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

13 Reasons Why Cast Wishes 'Special Fan' Jacqueline Fernandez on Her Birthday

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently celebrating her 34th birthday in Sri Lanka, has received a special birthday wish from the star cast of Netflix show 13 Reasons Why.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
13 Reasons Why Cast Wishes 'Special Fan' Jacqueline Fernandez on Her Birthday
Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently celebrating her 34th birthday in Sri Lanka, has received a special birthday wish from the star cast of Netflix show 13 Reasons Why.
Loading...

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently celebrating her 34th birthday in Sri Lanka, has received a special birthday wish from the star cast of Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. In a video shared by Netflix, the show's actors including Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Lee Navarro and Timothy Granaderos Jr. wished Jacqueline by calling her a special fan of the show.

"We can give you 13 reasons and more, to love our show. But today, we want to show our love for a very special fan of '13 Reasons Why' all the way from India. So a very happy birthday to Jacqueline Fernandez, We hope you enjoy our third season," the cast said.

They also congratulated Jacqueline for her first Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer, which is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Jacquline shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, "Thank you @netflix I absolutely love @13reasonswhy this means so much to me!!! So happy to be a part of this family!"

Born in Bahrain, Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has earned a lot of fame in Bollywood ever since she started her career. Jacqueline, who is the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006, made her debut in Bollywood with Sujoy Ghosh's directorial Aladin in 2009. She had her breakthrough role with the psychological thriller Murder 2, followed by glamorous roles in the commercially successful ensemble-comedy Housefull 2 and action thriller Race 2.

Jacqueline was later seen in superstar Salman Khan's Kick, as well as Housefull 3, Judwaa 2 and Race 3. She will next be seen in Drive along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram