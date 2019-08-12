13 Reasons Why Cast Wishes 'Special Fan' Jacqueline Fernandez on Her Birthday
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently celebrating her 34th birthday in Sri Lanka, has received a special birthday wish from the star cast of Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. In a video shared by Netflix, the show's actors including Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Lee Navarro and Timothy Granaderos Jr. wished Jacqueline by calling her a special fan of the show.
"We can give you 13 reasons and more, to love our show. But today, we want to show our love for a very special fan of '13 Reasons Why' all the way from India. So a very happy birthday to Jacqueline Fernandez, We hope you enjoy our third season," the cast said.
They also congratulated Jacqueline for her first Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer, which is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan.
Overwhelmed by the gesture, Jacquline shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, "Thank you @netflix I absolutely love @13reasonswhy this means so much to me!!! So happy to be a part of this family!"
Born in Bahrain, Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has earned a lot of fame in Bollywood ever since she started her career. Jacqueline, who is the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006, made her debut in Bollywood with Sujoy Ghosh's directorial Aladin in 2009. She had her breakthrough role with the psychological thriller Murder 2, followed by glamorous roles in the commercially successful ensemble-comedy Housefull 2 and action thriller Race 2.
Jacqueline was later seen in superstar Salman Khan's Kick, as well as Housefull 3, Judwaa 2 and Race 3. She will next be seen in Drive along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
