2-MIN READ

13 Reasons Why Final Season Trailer Does Not Impress Much, Receives Mixed Response on Twitter

The trailer of the final season of the teen-drama 13 Reasons Why was dropped on Wednesday. The show will premiere on June 5 on Netflix.

As Liberty High School’s class prepares for graduation, they are forced to make life-changing and heartbreaking choices about how their past will impact their future. In the final season trailer, as graduation approaches, Clay Jenson and his friends face agonizing choices when secrets from their past threaten their future.

From the video, it can be speculated that Clay and his group of friends are dealing with the aftermath of Byrce Walker’s murder. Adding more to it, Winston has joined their college and is quite determined to expose them for framing Monty for the murder.

Watch the trailer here:



The trailer has received mixed reactions from netizens.

A Twitter user reacted to the trailer by saying, “2020 high school student: we have the worst year every”.

“13 reasons why main students: honey we had it way way worst”.

Another person, who did not seem to be impressed with the trailer, shared a still in which the subtitle reads, “‘I thought this was over’ ‘Me Too’”. He captioned the photo as, “Me too...Ahhh!!! Here we go again Only season 1 was worth binge-watching”

Expressing his displeasure, another said, “13 Reasons why, was once just about the "real and raw look at the high schools".

Take a look at some other reactions:



