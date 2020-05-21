13 Reasons Why Final Season Trailer Does Not Impress Much, Receives Mixed Response on Twitter

The trailer of the final season of the teen-drama 13 Reasons Why was dropped on Wednesday. The show will premiere on June 5 on Netflix.
As Liberty High School’s class prepares for graduation, they are forced to make life-changing and heartbreaking choices about how their past will impact their future. In the final season trailer, as graduation approaches, Clay Jenson and his friends face agonizing choices when secrets from their past threaten their future.
From the video, it can be speculated that Clay and his group of friends are dealing with the aftermath of Byrce Walker’s murder. Adding more to it, Winston has joined their college and is quite determined to expose them for framing Monty for the murder.
Watch the trailer here:
Everything has led to this. Watch the trailer for the final season, dropping June 5th. pic.twitter.com/3Dn3k2EG5X— 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 20, 2020
The trailer has received mixed reactions from netizens.
A Twitter user reacted to the trailer by saying, “2020 high school student: we have the worst year every”.
“13 reasons why main students: honey we had it way way worst”.
2020 high school student: “we have the worst year every”— Syrda (@syrda49) May 21, 2020
13 reasons why main students: honey we had it way way worst
Another person, who did not seem to be impressed with the trailer, shared a still in which the subtitle reads, “‘I thought this was over’ ‘Me Too’”. He captioned the photo as, “Me too...Ahhh!!! Here we go again Only season 1 was worth binge-watching”
Me too...— Mahantesh (@Mahante33087508) May 21, 2020
Ahhh!!! Here we go again ️
Only season 1 was worth binge watching #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/kIVL1oUEMD
Expressing his displeasure, another said, “13 Reasons why, was once just about the "real and raw look at the high schools".
13 Reasons why,was once just about the "real and raw look at the high schools"— §ouræbh (@TastelikeCiroc) May 21, 2020
A girl who committed suicide because of her mental issues and breakdown
The first two seasons were nice idk why the makers ruin the authenticity of such shows by converting em into"murder mysteries".
Take a look at some other reactions:
Yo why tf is there gonna be another season of 13 reasons why— Ty Barros (@tybarros_) May 21, 2020
Like Imma watch it but they are really beating a dead horse
@13ReasonsWhy— Mental Health Service (@femijohnsn) May 21, 2020
13ReasonsWhy
Thank you for making me understand this other side of me..
You will truly be missed
Both are Going to be torture again,isn't they already tortured enough in 3 Season#13ReasonsWhy— Prαѕhαnt❤ (@Prashant_ik) May 21, 2020
Can't wait for Final Season pic.twitter.com/da8QaiM2Hr
im gonna say it...i enjoy 13 reasons why & season 3 was so good & im excited for season 4— Tyrell Martinson (@tyrellmartinson) May 21, 2020
