13 Reasons Why Season 2 Is Here But Are You Ready to Know The Whole Truth?
13 Reasons Why Season 2 will answer the big questions left hanging in the balance at the end of Season 1.
The trailer of 13 Reasons Why Season 2 is here and it is set to bring unnerving revelations on the forefront.
The second season picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of the other characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah's death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.
13 Reasons Why Season 2 will answer the big questions left hanging in the balance at the end of Season 1. How will Jessica heal in the aftermath of her assault? Will Bryce be brought to justice? How will Clay move on from the devastating loss of Hannah? What happened to Alex? How will Tyler cope and what choices will Tyler make in the face of his social isolation?
The series stars Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker, Kate Walsh as Mrs. Baker, Derek Luke as Mr. Porter, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Devin Druid as Tyler, Annie Winters as Chloe and Tommy Dorfman as Ryan Shaver, Brian D’Arcy James as Mr. Baker, Anne Winters as Chloe, Sosie Bacon as Skye, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen and Samantha Logan as Nina. The series is written, created and produced by Brian Yorkey, with executive producers Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Anonymous Content Steve Golin and Joy Gorman.
The series that captivated the world over is all set to return to Netflix on 18 May.
