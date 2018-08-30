English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13 Reasons Why Season 2: Netflix Announces The Release Date With Dramatic Mysterious Polaroids
The second season of the show was announced last year after the widespread buzz and popularity gained by the show. The film was not only an engaging high school watch but went deeper into the effects of depression, mental health, sexual abuse and teen-suicide.
Image: Twitter/13 Reasons Why
The next chapter of Netflix's popular drama 13 Reasons Why is ready and the makers just released an announcement teaser to unveil the date of streaming. The second season of Hannah Baker's story is all set to release on May 18.
The streamer announced the premiere date on social media, with the caption, “The tapes were just the beginning.” That came after it teased the reveal in posts earlier Monday saying “The truth is developing” and a live-stream showing two Polaroid photos — leaving fans on tenterhooks for several hours.
The first season of the series, based on Jay Asher’s young-adult book by the same name, centers around the death a high-school girl, Hannah, played by Katherine Langford, who has left behind a series of 13 cassette tapes for her friend and crush Clay (Dylan Minnette) explaining what led her to suicide. The show also stars Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Miles Heizer, Brian d’Arcy James, and Kate Walsh.
Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death, as the other characters start their journeys toward healing and recovery. In the upcoming season, Hannah’s parents file a lawsuit against Liberty High School. But, according to Netflix, “A series of ominous Polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.”
Netflix said season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will carry a new warning video in front of each episode telling viewers about how to get help and pointing them to resources on the website 13reasonswhy.info.
The tapes were just the beginning. May 18. pic.twitter.com/MZczjM1fP3— 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) April 30, 2018
