13 Reasons Why Season 4: Fans Conclude a Worrying End for Justin Foley

Netflix's 13 Reasons Why is all set to release its fourth and final season soon. While the last bits of the mystery around Liberty High School will be unveiled soon, fans have started formulating their own theories by weighing in on what will be a fitting end to the much-loved teen series.

Season three concluded with the shocking revelation of how Bryce Walker, played by Justin Prentice, was murdered at the hands of his fellow classmate Alex Standhall (Miles Heizer).

While Clay Jenson (Dylan Minnette), Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) and their friends covered up the truth of Bryce's murder by putting the blame on Monty, the lies unfolded when a fisherman recovers a bag of rifles hidden by Clay Tony Padela (Christian Navarro) and Tyler (Devin Druid) after the latter’s attempted Spring Fling shooting.

As per season 4 trailer, fans have pointed out a tragic fate of a major character in the show, Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn).

For the first two seasons, Justin served as an antagonist and one of the reasons for student Hannah Baker's suicide (Katherine Langford). However, with the third season, he became an integral part of the group. While he set his foot on the path of redemption, it soon led to a phase of severe drug addiction.

The same is foreshadowed in season's four trailer, where Justin is seen in a hospital's Intensive Care Unit. Fans are concluding that he might be one of the first major deaths in the final season.

While watchers are predicting Justin's death, some are also of the opinion that he might be in the hospital due to drug overdose and will be shown recovering.

While we are still unsure what lies ahead in the show's final season, be rest assured that it will put an end to the mysteries and bring closure to the troubled lives of the kids at Liberty High School.

13 Reason Why 4 premieres on June 5 on Netflix.

Follow @News18Movies for more



