13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford Joins Avengers 4 Cast

13 Reasons Why fame actress Katherine Langford has joined the cast of super hero film Avengers 4.Langford has also started shooting for the film, reports hollywoodreporter.com.Apart from Avengers 4, the 22-year-old Langford has also grabbed a role in Netflix's show titled Cursed.Langford earned a Golden Globe nomination for her breakout role as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why, in which she played a high school student who is bullied and sexually assaulted by her seniors and classmates.She appeared on the show through season two, but will not return for next year's third season.Being helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers 4 is slated to release on May 3, 2019.