GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford Joins Avengers 4 Cast

Being helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers 4 is slated to release on May 3, 2019.

IANS

Updated:October 27, 2018, 6:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford Joins Avengers 4 Cast
Image courtesy: Reuters images
Loading...
13 Reasons Why fame actress Katherine Langford has joined the cast of super hero film Avengers 4.

Langford has also started shooting for the film, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Apart from Avengers 4, the 22-year-old Langford has also grabbed a role in Netflix's show titled Cursed.

Langford earned a Golden Globe nomination for her breakout role as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why, in which she played a high school student who is bullied and sexually assaulted by her seniors and classmates.

She appeared on the show through season two, but will not return for next year's third season.

Being helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers 4 is slated to release on May 3, 2019.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...