English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford Joins Avengers 4 Cast
Being helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers 4 is slated to release on May 3, 2019.
Image courtesy: Reuters images
Loading...
13 Reasons Why fame actress Katherine Langford has joined the cast of super hero film Avengers 4.
Langford has also started shooting for the film, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
Apart from Avengers 4, the 22-year-old Langford has also grabbed a role in Netflix's show titled Cursed.
Langford earned a Golden Globe nomination for her breakout role as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why, in which she played a high school student who is bullied and sexually assaulted by her seniors and classmates.
She appeared on the show through season two, but will not return for next year's third season.
Being helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers 4 is slated to release on May 3, 2019.
Langford has also started shooting for the film, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
Apart from Avengers 4, the 22-year-old Langford has also grabbed a role in Netflix's show titled Cursed.
Langford earned a Golden Globe nomination for her breakout role as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why, in which she played a high school student who is bullied and sexually assaulted by her seniors and classmates.
She appeared on the show through season two, but will not return for next year's third season.
Being helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers 4 is slated to release on May 3, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni Out, Rohit In and Everything Else: The Befuddling Friday Night Selection Bombshell
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Step Out for Romantic Lunch Date in New York; See Pics
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...