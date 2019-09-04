13 Reasons Why Star Quits Social Media After Cyberbullying

13 Reasons Why 3 star Grace Saif has quit Instagram after being trolled over her character, Ani Achola, in the hit young adult drama. The character is a new student introduced for season three, and serves as the Netflix show's new narrator.

Fans of the series reacted negatively to Ani and how she is unrelated to the events of the first two seasons. There were some who made personal attacks, too.

At the moment, her Instagram account is still 'active' with over 23,000 followers, but there are no posts or profile picture, reports "digitalspy.com".

Saif's "13 Reasons Why" co-star Timothy Granaderos recently defended her on Instagram. "One of the underlining themes in our show is to take care of each other. I've seen some pretty nasty things being said online, concerning the introduction of a new character. You all are passionate and we love you for that, but please try to be kind and respect the work of the talented actress/actor behind the character," he wrote.

Based on the book by Jay Asher of the same name, the first season of 13 Reasons Why follows the suicide of a high-school teenage girl, Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford. She leaves behind 13 audio recordings on cassette tapes that talk about the reasons she killed herself.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of our characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. The riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why raises the stakes after a tragedy is averted at Liberty High’s Spring Fling. But before they could recover from it completely they are struck with the news of Hanna's abuser Bryce Walker's (Justin Prentice) murder after the night of Homecoming game.

