13 Reasons Why Star Quits Social Media After Cyberbullying
Reasons Why 3 star Grace Saif has quit Instagram after being trolled over her character, Ani Achola.
Reasons Why 3 star Grace Saif has quit Instagram after being trolled over her character, Ani Achola.
13 Reasons Why 3 star Grace Saif has quit Instagram after being trolled over her character, Ani Achola, in the hit young adult drama. The character is a new student introduced for season three, and serves as the Netflix show's new narrator.
Fans of the series reacted negatively to Ani and how she is unrelated to the events of the first two seasons. There were some who made personal attacks, too.
At the moment, her Instagram account is still 'active' with over 23,000 followers, but there are no posts or profile picture, reports "digitalspy.com".
Saif's "13 Reasons Why" co-star Timothy Granaderos recently defended her on Instagram. "One of the underlining themes in our show is to take care of each other. I've seen some pretty nasty things being said online, concerning the introduction of a new character. You all are passionate and we love you for that, but please try to be kind and respect the work of the talented actress/actor behind the character," he wrote.
Based on the book by Jay Asher of the same name, the first season of 13 Reasons Why follows the suicide of a high-school teenage girl, Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford. She leaves behind 13 audio recordings on cassette tapes that talk about the reasons she killed herself.
Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of our characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. The riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why raises the stakes after a tragedy is averted at Liberty High’s Spring Fling. But before they could recover from it completely they are struck with the news of Hanna's abuser Bryce Walker's (Justin Prentice) murder after the night of Homecoming game.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 1,852 Cyber Attacks Hit India Each Minute Last Year; Mumbai, Delhi Most Affected
- Metz 55-inch OLED TV at Rs 99,999 Costs Half of LG’s Most Affordable OLED TV
- Why One Question Petrified Serena Williams After She Stormed Into US Open Semi-final
- 'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
- Android 10 Has Arrived, And Your Pixel Phones Should Get The Update Anytime Now