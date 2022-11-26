14 Years of 26/11: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, More Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute to Bravehearts

India marks the 14th anniversary of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Saturday. Several Bollywood celebrities have paid tributes to the martyrs of the attacks including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Akshay Kumar remembered the victims of the deadly attack and paid homage to those who died serving the nation. He shared a picture featuring the security personnel who died in the attack while displaying bravery. Police officials Ashok Kamble and Hemant Karkare, and Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan were among those who were martyred that day.

“Remembering the innocent victims and these bravehearts of the Mumbai Terror Attack who laid down their lives 14 years ago on 26/11,” Akshay Kumar wrote using hashtag “Never Forget.”

Remembering the innocent victims and these bravehearts of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack who laid down their lives 14 years ago on 26/11. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/urszLiPfxB— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2022

Anupam Kher too shared a post on Twitter to mark the anniversary of the attacks. He shared posted a monochrome photo of the Taj Hotel with the text reading “26/11. A tribute to our heroes”

Preity Zinta took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video of a cute little girl expressing gratitude to army personnel. She wrote, “On the anniversary of 26/11 this video is a wonderful representation of how a family acknowledges & thanks some members of our defence forces for putting his or her life ahead of ours in difficult situations & places so we can have the luxury of life, choice,freedom & expression."

On the anniversary of 26/11 this video is a wonderful representation of how a family acknowledges & thanks some members of our defence forces for putting his or her life ahead of ours in difficult situations & places so we can have the luxury of life, choice,freedom & expression. pic.twitter.com/kgZWGwF9JB— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 26, 2022

Raveena Tandon also paid tribute to the terror attack victims and wrote, “Never forgive, Never Forget.”

Never Forgive. Never Forget . #26/11 pic.twitter.com/IUbpIsyuMP— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 26, 2022

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar remembered the lives lost in the attacks and paid homage to the martyrs. He shared an illustration of the Taj Hotel from the day of the attack. “Remembering all those innocent victims and brave martyrs who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai,” he wrote.

Remembering all those innocent victims and brave martyrs who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attack in #Mumbai . 🇮🇳🙏#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/ftTF4WBG33— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 26, 2022

Comedian and actor Vir Das shared a small clip from his Netflix show Vir Das For India where he remembered his friend who died in the. “The Mumbai terror attack story. I wrote this for Mumbai and my friend Sabina in Vir Das For India and post it each year. The very thing that makes us Mumbaikars, makes sure they never win,” he captioned the post.

The Mumbai terror attack, which took place on November 26, 2008, claimed the lives of hundreds of people and had left many others injured.

