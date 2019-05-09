English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
14th Edition of Habitat Film Festival to Open With 'No Fathers in Kashmir'
The 14th edition of Habitat Film Festival is set to return with another set of the best of Indian cinema, opening with Oscar nominated director Ashvin Kumar's 'No Fathers in Kashmir'.
No Fathers In Kashmir: Directed by India’s youngest director to be nominated for Oscars and has already won two National Awards, Ashvin Kumar. Ashvin’s film is a love story of two innocent 16 year olds who are met with the same fortune of having lost their fathers who have disappeared in Kashmir with no certainty of their return. The love-struck teenagers, in their search, uncover the hidden secrets of the lost fathers of Kashmir. The film stars the two kids Zara Webb, Shivam Rana in addition to having an impressive ensemble cast comprising of Kulbulshan Kharbanda, Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha.
Loading...
The 14th edition of Habitat Film Festival is set to return with another set of the best of Indian cinema, opening with Oscar-nominated director Ashvin Kumar's No Fathers in Kashmir.
With a selection of 42 films in more than 19 languages including Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Hindi, and Santhali, the annual film festival will be held at the India Habitat Centre here from May 17.
"Aiming for an approximation of the best of Indian Cinema year after year, this edition brings on a pan Indian selection from the current year and the year gone by with insightful post-screening interactions with the directors," the organisers said.
The 10-day festival will also showcase an additional selection of 45 critically acclaimed films under the Documentaries, Shorts and Student Film segments.
The festival will feature films like Vaada Chennai, Kumbalangi Nights, The Mosquito Philosophy, The Gold Laden Sheep and the Sacred Mountain, Abhyakto, and Death of an Insane among others.
The screening of Malayalam film Aabhasam, a social satire, will be followed by a panel on the #MeToo Movement and the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in the Malayalam film industry featuring actress Rima Kallingal, director Jubith Namradath, moderated by film critic Anna M M Vetticad.
Master Classes by filmmakers and relevant panel discussions will also be interspersed with the screenings of other films.
"Habitat Film Festival is known for its diverse choice of films. For the last 14 years, it has been providing the best of all worlds and has been showcasing films that have deeply engaged with its social and local contexts, displaying fine sensibilities and sensitivities. This is a selection that affirms our heterogeneous character. The film has always been a strong medium for the community to come together and we are thrilled to present the best of Indian cinema once again," Vidyun Singh, Programmes Director, India Habitat Centre said in a statement.
The cinematic extravaganza will come to a close with Devashish Makhija's Bhonsle on May 26.
Follow @News18Movies for more
With a selection of 42 films in more than 19 languages including Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Hindi, and Santhali, the annual film festival will be held at the India Habitat Centre here from May 17.
"Aiming for an approximation of the best of Indian Cinema year after year, this edition brings on a pan Indian selection from the current year and the year gone by with insightful post-screening interactions with the directors," the organisers said.
The 10-day festival will also showcase an additional selection of 45 critically acclaimed films under the Documentaries, Shorts and Student Film segments.
The festival will feature films like Vaada Chennai, Kumbalangi Nights, The Mosquito Philosophy, The Gold Laden Sheep and the Sacred Mountain, Abhyakto, and Death of an Insane among others.
The screening of Malayalam film Aabhasam, a social satire, will be followed by a panel on the #MeToo Movement and the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in the Malayalam film industry featuring actress Rima Kallingal, director Jubith Namradath, moderated by film critic Anna M M Vetticad.
Master Classes by filmmakers and relevant panel discussions will also be interspersed with the screenings of other films.
"Habitat Film Festival is known for its diverse choice of films. For the last 14 years, it has been providing the best of all worlds and has been showcasing films that have deeply engaged with its social and local contexts, displaying fine sensibilities and sensitivities. This is a selection that affirms our heterogeneous character. The film has always been a strong medium for the community to come together and we are thrilled to present the best of Indian cinema once again," Vidyun Singh, Programmes Director, India Habitat Centre said in a statement.
The cinematic extravaganza will come to a close with Devashish Makhija's Bhonsle on May 26.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 New Pics Reveal a Tense Battle in Sight
- Priyanka Chopra's Viral Met Gala Outfit Wasn’t Built in a Day
- Cyclone Fani: Dish TV and D2H Announce Free Service Camps For DTH Subscribers in Odisha
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
- Harry Kane's Words At Halftime Inspired Tottenham's Glorious Champions League Comeback
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results