English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
15-Year-Old Lyanna Mormont Actor Says After GoT Ends She'll Miss 'Shaming a Load of Grown Men'
'Game of Thrones' actor Bella Ramsey says she will miss shaming "a load of grown men", a trait her on-screen character, Lyanna Mormont is celebrated for.
Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont in 'Game of Thrones'. (HBO)
Loading...
Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey says she will miss shaming "a load of grown men", a trait her on-screen character, Lyanna Mormont is celebrated for.
Trust Lyanna Mormont, also called the Lady of Bear Island, to cut to the chase and speak up what is bothering everyone in the room, but are holding back due to fear or authority
She was seen doing just that in the season premiere of the eighth and final installment that aired over the last weekend
Asked what she will miss about playing Lyanna, Ramsey said "the opportunity to stand up in front of a load of grown men and shame them"
"I think playing confident characters also helps with your own confidence. Say you're in a situation where you're feeling anxious or nervous ? you can become a character and work through it that way. I'll miss that about her," she told The Cut magazine
The 15-year-old actor is yet to watch to watch the series, known for its explicit content, due to her age but she already has fan favourites in Arya Stark and Brienne of Tarth
"I really like Arya (Maisie Williams). She's little and powerful. There's this great line from the show 'Matilda': 'Even if you're little, you can do a lot. You mustn't let a little thing like this stop you.'"
On similarity between Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Lyanna, Ramsey said, "They're kind of kindred spirits. They're both these females who are sticking up for what they believe in and proving that girls can be just as strong as boys, women can be just as strong as men.
Trust Lyanna Mormont, also called the Lady of Bear Island, to cut to the chase and speak up what is bothering everyone in the room, but are holding back due to fear or authority
She was seen doing just that in the season premiere of the eighth and final installment that aired over the last weekend
Asked what she will miss about playing Lyanna, Ramsey said "the opportunity to stand up in front of a load of grown men and shame them"
"I think playing confident characters also helps with your own confidence. Say you're in a situation where you're feeling anxious or nervous ? you can become a character and work through it that way. I'll miss that about her," she told The Cut magazine
The 15-year-old actor is yet to watch to watch the series, known for its explicit content, due to her age but she already has fan favourites in Arya Stark and Brienne of Tarth
"I really like Arya (Maisie Williams). She's little and powerful. There's this great line from the show 'Matilda': 'Even if you're little, you can do a lot. You mustn't let a little thing like this stop you.'"
On similarity between Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Lyanna, Ramsey said, "They're kind of kindred spirits. They're both these females who are sticking up for what they believe in and proving that girls can be just as strong as boys, women can be just as strong as men.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | KXIP Captain R Ashwin Fined 12 Lakh for Slow Over-rate
- IPL 2019 | Impressive Gopal Continues to Fly Under the Radar
- Confirmed! Avengers Endgame Won't Have One Important MCU Character At All
- Gagandeep Kang is the First Indian Woman Scientist in Royal Society. It ONLY Took 360 Years.
- Premier League: Manchester City Back on Top of Table After Revenge Win Over Tottenham
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results