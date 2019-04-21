Take the pledge to vote

15-Year-Old Lyanna Mormont Actor Says After GoT Ends She'll Miss 'Shaming a Load of Grown Men'

'Game of Thrones' actor Bella Ramsey says she will miss shaming "a load of grown men", a trait her on-screen character, Lyanna Mormont is celebrated for.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
15-Year-Old Lyanna Mormont Actor Says After GoT Ends She'll Miss 'Shaming a Load of Grown Men'
Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont in 'Game of Thrones'. (HBO)
Game of Thrones actor Bella Ramsey says she will miss shaming "a load of grown men", a trait her on-screen character, Lyanna Mormont is celebrated for.

Trust Lyanna Mormont, also called the Lady of Bear Island, to cut to the chase and speak up what is bothering everyone in the room, but are holding back due to fear or authority

She was seen doing just that in the season premiere of the eighth and final installment that aired over the last weekend

Asked what she will miss about playing Lyanna, Ramsey said "the opportunity to stand up in front of a load of grown men and shame them"

"I think playing confident characters also helps with your own confidence. Say you're in a situation where you're feeling anxious or nervous ? you can become a character and work through it that way. I'll miss that about her," she told The Cut magazine

The 15-year-old actor is yet to watch to watch the series, known for its explicit content, due to her age but she already has fan favourites in Arya Stark and Brienne of Tarth

"I really like Arya (Maisie Williams). She's little and powerful. There's this great line from the show 'Matilda': 'Even if you're little, you can do a lot. You mustn't let a little thing like this stop you.'"

On similarity between Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Lyanna, Ramsey said, "They're kind of kindred spirits. They're both these females who are sticking up for what they believe in and proving that girls can be just as strong as boys, women can be just as strong as men.
