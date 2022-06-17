'15 Years Of Sivaji': Aditi Shankar's Picture With Rajinikanth Goes Viral

Aditi Shankar, the younger daughter of director Shankar, recently shared a picture in which she shared the frame with Rajinikanth. The picture has gone viral since and has surfaced on various social media platforms.

The actress met the superstar on the occasion of celebrating 15 years of Thalaiva’s movie Sivaji- The Boss. The caption of the picture said, “#15yearsofsivaji with the boss himself @rajinikanth sir.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Shankar (@aditishankarofficial)

The picture has received immense love from Rajini fans. Within just a day, the photo received over 70,000 likes. The comments section of the post was replete with comments congratulating Rajinikanth on the completion of 15 years of Sivaji. One of the fans wrote, “Great. Two favourites #15yearsofsivajitheboss #puruvakathi.”

“One of my favourite movies,” read another comment.

We all know that superstar Rajinikanth’s films are always a treat to his fans. The films he does leave a permanent mark on the hearts of his fans. The internet is full of tweets with #15yearsofsivaji.

https://youtube.com/shorts/HNYS_HHYrFY?feature=share

Rajini also met Aditi’s father, director Shankar, on this occasion. Later, he shared a picture of theirs on Twitter. He wrote, “Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss @rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking #15yearsofSivaji. Your Energy, Affection, and Positive Aura made my day!”

Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss @rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking #15yearsofSivaji Your Energy, Affection and Positive Aura made my day! pic.twitter.com/KVlwpRUKHM — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) June 15, 2022

The highest-grossing Indian movie of 2007 was Sivaji, which debuted in theatres 15 years ago. Not just that, Sivaji was also the first film in India to utilise Dolby Sound Technology and 4K resolution. Additionally, this was the first Tamil movie whose Hindi dubbed version earned Rs 150 crores. It made its debut in the UK Top 10 within the first week of release.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.