16-Year-Old Sonu Nigam Sings Mahabharat Song Live in Front of the Show’s Cast

Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam has been in quarantine in Dubai and is spending time watching his old performances. Some of these date back to the time when he was a teenager and used to sing at events and functions.

The latest video shared on his Instagram features a 16-year-old Sonu singing the title song of B R Chopra’s epic show Mahabharat.

He captioned the post, “Singing Mahabharat song | Aadharshila Awards Function | 17th September, 1989. Sharing one of the precious videos from the good old days. Here at Talkatora Indore Stadium, I was singing the Mahabharat song which I had mastered completely based on my memory, we did not have video streaming



platforms like YouTube those days.(sic)”

Sonu sang the composition in front of several artists and producers of the show. The Aadharshila Awards Function held at Talkatora Indore Stadium was attended by BR Chopra, Mukesh Khanna, Girija Shankar, Puneet Issar and Surendra Pal.

Having performed as a child artist on stage since 1977, Sonu has grown to be one of the leading playback singers of the country. Here are some of the delightful performances shared by the singer during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sonu also performed at the Facebook concert I for India, along with his son Nevaan. While Sonu stuck to his old classics, Nevaan sang Maroon 5’s Sugar and Girls Like You.

