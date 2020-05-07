16-Year-Old Sonu Nigam Sings Mahabharat Song Live in Front of the Show’s Cast

Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam has been in quarantine in Dubai and is spending time watching his old performances. Some of these date back to the time when he was a teenager and used to sing at events and functions.
The latest video shared on his Instagram features a 16-year-old Sonu singing the title song of B R Chopra’s epic show Mahabharat.
He captioned the post, “Singing Mahabharat song | Aadharshila Awards Function | 17th September, 1989. Sharing one of the precious videos from the good old days. Here at Talkatora Indore Stadium, I was singing the Mahabharat song which I had mastered completely based on my memory, we did not have video streaming
platforms like YouTube those days.(sic)”
Sonu sang the composition in front of several artists and producers of the show. The Aadharshila Awards Function held at Talkatora Indore Stadium was attended by BR Chopra, Mukesh Khanna, Girija Shankar, Puneet Issar and Surendra Pal.
Having performed as a child artist on stage since 1977, Sonu has grown to be one of the leading playback singers of the country. Here are some of the delightful performances shared by the singer during the coronavirus lockdown.
Here is a performance from Natraj Awards ceremony held at Talkatora Indore Stadium in January, 1989. From being a child artist on stage since 1977 to this in Jan 1989 when I had just emerged as an adolescent in the Delhi music scenario and had started making waves as a proper male singer, those were life changing days. You can see Mr. Anu Malik ji and Mr. Shabbir Kumar ji standing at the back. Just 6 months before this program, I had won my second biggest competition at Yaadgar E Rafi society in Siri fort where I had sung 'Chal Ud Jaa Re Panchi' and then after 2 months in September, 1988, there was a night in the name of Shankar Jaikishan where I had sung 'Kahaan Jaa Raha Hai Tu Aye Jaane Vaale ' which was a massive hit. That is the song that I'm singing here again on popular demand. This was my 2nd time rendition of 'Kahaan Jaa Raha Hai Tu Aye Jaane vaale ' after the Shankar Jaikishan night rendition of September, 1988. The program was organised by Ambassador Cultural Society. Courtesy : Mr. Amarjit Singh Kohli and Mr. Prem Bhatia
Sonu also performed at the Facebook concert I for India, along with his son Nevaan. While Sonu stuck to his old classics, Nevaan sang Maroon 5’s Sugar and Girls Like You.
