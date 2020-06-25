16-Year-Old TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dies By Suicide In Delhi

Siya Kakkar, a 16-year-old dancer and TikTok star has passed away in New Delhi by suicide. Siya had over 104k followers on Instagram and over 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her manager Arun Sarin, who handled her business endorsements. "This must be due to something personal. Work wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar," he said, according to a report in India Today.

Photo journalist Viral bhayani also took to Instagram to remember the young star. "Sad news. 16-year-old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide. Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this (sic)," he wrote.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

