16 Years of Woh Lamhe: When Mahesh Bhatt Trusted Newcomers to Bring His Vision to Life

The life of late Bollywood actress Parveen Babi has been one filled with melancholy as well as mystery. From multiple heartbreaks and failed relationships to her suffering from schizophrenia and becoming a recluse towards the end of her life, her personal life has often been a subject of discussion, and in some cases, films.

Director Mahesh Bhatt, who was reported to have once been in a relationship with Parveen Babi made two films on the life of his former love. The first one, made in the early 90s, was titled Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Ayee and starred Rahul Roy and Pooja Bhatt. The film became quite sensational for showing the female lead suffering from schizophrenia, a direct parallel to Parveen Babi’s life. The second film was made in 2006, a year after the actress’ death. Starring Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja, the movie named Woh Lamhe completed 16 years on September 29.

Top showsha video

Unlike the previous film starring his daughter Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt chose not to direct this one and instead entrusted new budding director Mohit Suri. While Mahesh himself wrote the story, he trusted debutante screenwriter Shagufta Rafique with the screenplay and dialogues. The success of the movie was a major boost to both Mohit Suri and Shagufta’s careers and they both became successful later in their lives. The music was much appreciated too with Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai sung by the late KK still a rage among youngsters.

Kangana Ranaut, who had just made her entry into films with the previously released Gangster got the chance to play a character based on a veteran actress like Parveen Babi in just her second film. She nailed the role to perfection and was much praised for it, also receiving a Zee Cine Award for her performance.

However, years later both Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel made certain allegations against Mahesh Bhatt, saying that the ace director had even flung a slipper at Kangana on the sets of Woh Lamhe. Mahesh Bhatt has denied the allegations.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here