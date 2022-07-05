17 Celebs, Including Winner Of 'LockUpp', Among Potential Bigg Boss16 Contestants

The buzz around TV’s most famous reality show Bigg Boss remains intact. Season 16 of the reality programme will once again be hosted by Salman Khan and it will soon be aired on Colors.

Meanwhile, various reports indicate that the makers have approached 17 celebs for Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss OTT 2.

However, at the moment, it is not clear who will accept the offer. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show a big hit. Here are the names of 17 celebs who are being claimed to be in the Bigg Boss house.

Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Aarushi Dutta, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Jay Dudhane, Munmun Dutta, Ajma Fallah, Kat Christian, Jannat, Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Kevin Almasifar, Baseer Ali, Munawwar Farooqui and Zaid Darbar have been approached by the makers of OTT 2 and Bigg Boss 16.

For those, who are not familiar, many of these aforementioned celebs are from the show Lockup. Munavvar, Ajma, Poonam Pandey, and Shivam Sharma were seen in the Kangana Ranaut show. Munavvar Farooqui emerged as the winner of the show.

In addition, rumour has it that the makers are in talks with some celebs to host the OTT version of the show. It is reported that filmmaker Karan Johar will not be seen as the host of Season 2.

